Las Vegas, NV

Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022

Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
'Toys For Tickets' program returns as holiday season approaches

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is bringing back a holiday program to benefit kids and residents with outstanding parking fines. ‘Toys For Tickets’ is a program that lets drivers pay off their non-public safety parking tickets using a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the fine.
The Forum Shops at Caesars provides 18,000 meals to Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace donated 18,000 meals to the Las Vegas community for Dine with a Purpose. During Hunger Action Month, Caesars Palace supported Three Square in its mission to pursue a hunger-free community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nation's largest student-ran farmers...
North Las Vegas police host free drive-in Halloween movie night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department announced that it will once again host a drive-in Halloween movie night. According to a news release, the double feature movie night will mark the department’s 22nd annual Safe Halloween event. North Las Vegas police said the free...
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
Las Vegas police to host community engagement events with students

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are holding a series of community engagement events this week to connect with children around the valley. Police were scheduled to bring pizza for students at Paradise Elementary School on Wednesday and interact with kids. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tilman...
Glittering Lights Is Opening Soon In Las Vegas

Glittering Lights is back. Well, almost anyway. They’ve officially announced this year’s calendar of events. Glittering Lights has become a holiday tradition for Las Vegas locals. The drive-through light show is a must-do item for your Christmas events list. Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you don’t even have to get out of your car to see over a million lights on display!
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
Mt. Charleston pop-up lodge Pine Dining offering weekday menu

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Weekday lunch is now being offered at the pop-up lodge experience on Mt. Charleston, but the experience is available for only one week for now. A spokesperson says Pine Dining, the culinary concept at the former site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, has a weekday menu available from now until Sunday, Oct. 23.
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
Hometown Halloween Carnival At Lake Las Vegas

Halloween is less than two weeks away! Lake Las Vegas is transforming into a spookish and safe Hometown Halloween Carnival, for one day only, making it the best spot to spend family-fun time. Take a leap into The Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to explore all of the...
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND. Revelers are invited to party all weekend-long during Fremont Street Experience’s nonstop celebration. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration from Oct. 28-31. Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant. The release says Ramsay’s...
New high-end resort coming to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new high-end resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s project was approved on Wednesday by the Clark County Commission. The property will be located at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. “We were pleased with Clark County...
