Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Eater
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022
Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
news3lv.com
'Toys For Tickets' program returns as holiday season approaches
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas is bringing back a holiday program to benefit kids and residents with outstanding parking fines. ‘Toys For Tickets’ is a program that lets drivers pay off their non-public safety parking tickets using a child-appropriate, unwrapped new toy of equal or greater value than the fine.
news3lv.com
The Forum Shops at Caesars provides 18,000 meals to Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace donated 18,000 meals to the Las Vegas community for Dine with a Purpose. During Hunger Action Month, Caesars Palace supported Three Square in its mission to pursue a hunger-free community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nation's largest student-ran farmers...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police host free drive-in Halloween movie night
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department announced that it will once again host a drive-in Halloween movie night. According to a news release, the double feature movie night will mark the department’s 22nd annual Safe Halloween event. North Las Vegas police said the free...
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police to host community engagement events with students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are holding a series of community engagement events this week to connect with children around the valley. Police were scheduled to bring pizza for students at Paradise Elementary School on Wednesday and interact with kids. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tilman...
963kklz.com
Glittering Lights Is Opening Soon In Las Vegas
Glittering Lights is back. Well, almost anyway. They’ve officially announced this year’s calendar of events. Glittering Lights has become a holiday tradition for Las Vegas locals. The drive-through light show is a must-do item for your Christmas events list. Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you don’t even have to get out of your car to see over a million lights on display!
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
news3lv.com
New Lotus of Siam location at Red Rock Casino sets November opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new location for Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino has set an opening date. Red Rock announced the Thai restaurant will begin serving guests on Friday, Nov. 11, and the casino's website is taking reservations. "The latest Lotus of Siam will create an...
news3lv.com
Mt. Charleston pop-up lodge Pine Dining offering weekday menu
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Weekday lunch is now being offered at the pop-up lodge experience on Mt. Charleston, but the experience is available for only one week for now. A spokesperson says Pine Dining, the culinary concept at the former site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, has a weekday menu available from now until Sunday, Oct. 23.
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
Las Vegas boy dies from brain-eating amoeba
A boy has died from an infection commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba while swimming at Lake Mead. The SNHD says the boy may have been exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October.
jammin1057.com
Hometown Halloween Carnival At Lake Las Vegas
Halloween is less than two weeks away! Lake Las Vegas is transforming into a spookish and safe Hometown Halloween Carnival, for one day only, making it the best spot to spend family-fun time. Take a leap into The Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to explore all of the...
news3lv.com
'No more Animal Foundation': Protestors urge city to step in with shelter operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of protestors filled Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, demanding local officials intervene with the Animal Foundation. This comes after a recent respiratory illness outbreak at the shelter leading to more than 70 sick dogs. Protestors lined up outside of City Hall in the...
Henderson Animal Shelter nears capacity
The Henderson Animal Shelter is looking to find a forever home for some pets after reaching near capacity.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND. Revelers are invited to party all weekend-long during Fremont Street Experience’s nonstop celebration. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration from Oct. 28-31. Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
Fox5 KVVU
Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant. The release says Ramsay’s...
8newsnow.com
New high-end resort coming to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new high-end resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s project was approved on Wednesday by the Clark County Commission. The property will be located at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. “We were pleased with Clark County...
Fox5 KVVU
Raising Cane’s to open location with its largest dining room in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the eatery, the new location, which is located at 3737 W. Craig Road, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. The location will...
