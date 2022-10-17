Read full article on original website
Paul Loyd
2d ago
DC style crimes growing in the area. The neighborhood where this incident occurred used to be a nice, safe area. Things are changing out here.
fox5dc.com
Community tips led to arrest of Vienna rape suspect, Fairfax County Police say
Fairfax County Police say tips from the community led to the arrest of a rape suspect wanted for crimes in Vienna. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. Locke was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station.
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
fox5dc.com
Police search for man suspected of rape in Prince George’s County; $2,500 reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are offering up to $2,500 for the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of rape in Prince George's County. Police say Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree rape. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-780-8500 or Crime Solvers...
WTOP
Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody
Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended. Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
Sheriff: Child charged after stabbing parent inside Stafford County home, running away
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A child is charged after allegedly stabbing his parent with a knife inside their Stafford County home and trying to flee to a neighbor's yard, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 17, shortly before 7 p.m., deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to the...
fox5dc.com
Four dead in Woodbridge shooting; person of interest in custody, say police
WASHINGTON - Prince William County police continue to investigate a quadruple shooting that left two men and two women dead inside a Woodbridge home Monday. Police stayed on the scene at the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. late into the night. Investigators said a person of interest,...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabs parent with knife in Stafford County: police
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile is facing charges after police say they stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home on Monday night in Stafford County. Deputies responded to the Leeland Station subdivision around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. An investigation...
Suspected Drug User Who Escaped From Prince William County Police Back In Custody
A wanted man who gave the slip to police officers attempting to arrest him in Prince William County earlier this month is back in custody, according to authorities. The Prince William County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18 that Woodbridge resident Isaiah Dimitri Hall, 25, has been apprehended again after escaping from officers earlier this month taking him into custody for alleged illegal drug use in a Bayside Avenue apartment complex.
fox5dc.com
Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered
Police are offering an $8,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the man who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light rail stop two years ago. Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the light rail stop.
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfax County, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
2 women, 2 men found shot dead in Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of four victims in a Woodbridge residence.
WTOP
4 found dead in Prince William County home
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting in Dale City that left four people dead in what appears to be a “domestic” incident. Two men and two women were killed in an apparent shooting and were found in different areas of the home on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court on Monday, police said.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County
GREENBELT, Md. - A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. The crash was reported around 2 a.m. the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road. Police say when they arrived they found the man dead in the roadway. Traffic was delayed in the...
NBC Washington
‘Senseless': Virginia Man Charged With Killing 3 Family Members, Tenant in Woodbridge Home
A 24-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Woodbridge home and killing three members of a family — a recently married couple and the wife's 19-year-old daughter — and their roommate. David Nathaniel Maine, of Woodbridge, also lived with the victims. He...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Shooting At Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center; One Transported To Hospital
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center located on MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD. Police first on the scene found no subjects with injuries. Shortly after at 1:09 p.m., emergency units reported...
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
