Suspects wanted in Hilliard Home Depot theft
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole more than $1,200 in tools from a Home Depot store.
According to police, the men entered the Home Depot store on Trueman Boulevard on Oct. 10.
Police said surveillance cameras caught the men loading a cart with several items including a chainsaw, power washer, and trimmer, and then left the store without paying for the items.New Miami high school coach pleads guilty to sexual contact charges with a student
The men fled the area in a gray or blue sedan, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hilliard Police Officer Irby at airby@hilliardohio.gov .
Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 5