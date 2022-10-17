Suspects wanted in Hilliard Home Depot theft

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole more than $1,200 in tools from a Home Depot store.

According to police, the men entered the Home Depot store on Trueman Boulevard on Oct. 10.

Police said surveillance cameras caught the men loading a cart with several items including a chainsaw, power washer, and trimmer, and then left the store without paying for the items.

The men fled the area in a gray or blue sedan, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hilliard Police Officer Irby at airby@hilliardohio.gov .

Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.

Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing $1,200 worth of items from a Hilliard Home Depot store on Oct. 10.

