North Dakota State

‘Count the Kicks’, a stillbirth prevention app for North Dakota

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eieB_0icllrRC00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota loses 64 babies a year on average to stillbirth, according to the CDC’s stillbirth report.

To help lower that number, the Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with Count the Kicks , a stillbirth prevention app, to help educate expectant parents about their baby’s movements.

On the Count the Kicks app, parents have access to a timer that records how long it takes for mothers to feel 10 movements.

The app will compare times and movements to previous ones and will help identify if there are any abnormalities in the baby’s progress.

Research shows, kick counting during the third trimester is a crucial way to monitor a baby’s well-being.

The creators of Count the Kicks believe that using the app can help save an average of 21 babies a year in North Dakota.

“We want to make sure that everybody is aware, because we know that anytime you lose a child, it’s a tragedy. And we just want to make sure that people who have lost a child, whether it’s in stillbirth or infant death that they’re remembered and that they have the time designated to them to remember that day,” said Elizabeth Oestreich, Injury Prevention Program Director for NDDHS.

The app is free to everyone in North Dakota and can be downloaded on any smart device.

