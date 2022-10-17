Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
Arrested daycare worker had 34-year history of complaints
LARGO, Fla. — There are questions and concerns about why a Florida childcare worker was allowed to stay on the job after 10 Tampa Bay uncovered dozens of complaints over more than three decades. Rebecca Bird was arrested in July and charged with child abuse after she was caught...
fox13news.com
Pinellas Family Justice Center opens
Pinellas County is trying to clear hurdles for victims by putting everything under one roof with a new family justice center. It's the only one of its kind of Florida offering services to domestic violence survivors.
Tampa Bay mom frustrated with son’s late arrival amid school bus driver shortage
One Tampa Bay mom is frustrated to see her son late to school every day, missing first period.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County home to Florida's only family justice center for domestic violence survivors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County is now home to Florida’s only family justice center for domestic violence survivors, putting everything they need for support services all under one roof. The Family Justice Center by Community Action Stops Abuse opened its new center Wednesday. "Survivors would come here, they’d...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa startup brings medical testing to your door
To simply have a DNA or Covid test, patients may need doctor’s notes, going from clinic to clinic, and paying hundreds of dollars to eventually get an answer. Tampa entrepreneur Carlos Roldan has developed lab kits and an app that is democratizing health care testing. His company, 24-7 Labs,...
Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
fox13news.com
Red tide detected at multiple Sarasota County beaches following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - The water Hurricane Ian dumped on the state three weeks ago drained into the Gulf with the ingredients to trigger a harmful algal bloom. Now, signs are posted at multiple beaches in Sarasota County warning beach goers red tide is present. The choppy surf and murky water...
More affordable housing options coming to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Some much-needed affordable housing is coming to Hillsborough County. Armature Place Apartments, situated near Busch Gardens, is in the process of having its 96 units renovated and converted into affordable housing. "Folks need a break," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said during a news conference. The county...
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
fox13news.com
Cross-Bay Ferry returns for extended 2022-2023 season
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Petersburg public officials are celebrating the return of the Cross-Bay Ferry for its sixth season of service from downtown to downtown. The first trip of the season embarked at 4:45 p.m. from the dock at North Straub Park in St. Pete. "The...
fox13news.com
'Addressing the biggest needs': Community Foundation spreads help across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - A local foundation is fulfilling its mission of making the Tampa Bay area a great place to live by spreading their help around. Daniyah Gay, a student at Academy Prep Center for Tampa, has big plans. She said she wants to be a surgeon or work for NASA asa mathematician.
Health alert issued for several Sarasota County beaches after red tide detected
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) said there are elevated levels of red tide detected on beaches in the area.
fox13news.com
New grant helps Tampa non-profit continue training community for trade jobs
TAMPA, Fla. - Trade jobs are in high demand, and a new grant is helping a Tampa non-profit continue training the community for the industry. New classes and new skills led Morgan Erkard to a new version of himself. "It's a really, really big transition from putting on gloves and...
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
Cross Bay Ferry season to begin Wednesday: What travelers should know
Starting Wednesday, the Cross Bay Ferry will provide congestion-free transportation from downtown St. Pete to downtown Tampa.
fox13news.com
Trend in shootings among teens in Tampa
Tampa police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. It's the latest case in a trend of gun violence among teens.
Pinellas County family fights for safety improvements after teen dies crossing road to bus stop
A Pinellas County family is fighting for safety improvements along a busy Clearwater road after the death a teen.
usf.edu
The Cross-Bay Ferry will once again shuttle passengers between Tampa and St. Petersburg
For the sixth year, the Cross-Bay Ferry will transport passengers between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Oct. 19. The ferry returns after transporting a record-high 62,130 passengers from October 2021 and May 2022, according to a news release. “The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning this month and is well-positioned for...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
Comments / 0