Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox13news.com

Pinellas Family Justice Center opens

Pinellas County is trying to clear hurdles for victims by putting everything under one roof with a new family justice center. It's the only one of its kind of Florida offering services to domestic violence survivors.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa startup brings medical testing to your door

To simply have a DNA or Covid test, patients may need doctor’s notes, going from clinic to clinic, and paying hundreds of dollars to eventually get an answer. Tampa entrepreneur Carlos Roldan has developed lab kits and an app that is democratizing health care testing. His company, 24-7 Labs,...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Cross-Bay Ferry returns for extended 2022-2023 season

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Petersburg public officials are celebrating the return of the Cross-Bay Ferry for its sixth season of service from downtown to downtown. The first trip of the season embarked at 4:45 p.m. from the dock at North Straub Park in St. Pete. "The...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL

