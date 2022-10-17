Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Jury deliberations continue in West Chester quadruple murder trial
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury deliberations that began late Wednesday afternoon in the West Chester quadruple murder trial are underway again Thursday morning. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is accused of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in April 2019. He could face the death...
WKRC
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty for prisoner who killed inmate in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a Warren County Correctional Institution prisoner who murdered another inmate. Victoria Drain, legally changed her name from Joel Drain, while her appeal is pending. Drain told two stories to investigators. Initially, she said she was...
WCPO
Family of those killed in West Chester quadruple murder say watching Gurpreet Singh trial is 'really painful'
HAMILTON, Ohio — A court-ordered break in the Gurpreet Singh quadruple murder trial was no breather for victims' loved ones. It has been a painful two weeks with more difficult days ahead. "I continue to cry inside even though also sometimes tears also come," said Ajaib Singh, whose sisters...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
WLWT 5
9mm found in diaper bag dropped off with baby at Symmes Township day care
SYMMES, Ohio — A day care worker found a handgun in a diaper bag with a loaded round in the chamber. The diaper bag that was dropped off along with a 1-year-old baby Monday at the Youthland Academy day care center in Symmes Township, police said. Police said the...
Fox 19
KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
Fox 19
Mail carrier robbed in Green Township, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A mail carrier was robbed in Green Township Monday morning, according to Green Township police. Officers say the mail carrier was delivering mail around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of White Oak Drive when the suspect approached the victim and brandished a firearm. Officers say no one...
Fox 19
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck in Springfield Twp
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Springfield Township Thursday morning, police say. The driver of the striking vehicle, a pickup truck, stopped and called 911 to report it, dispatchers say. The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10000 block...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
Future of Mount Orab Cemetery in the hands of voters
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Proper maintenance and upkeep of cemeteries can result in significant costs to villages and townships responsible for
WLWT 5
Restaurant serving up mac and cheese flights opening inside West Chester Brewery
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A restaurant serving up mac n' cheese flights is opening this weekend in West Chester. MamaBear's Mac is opening at Grainworks Brewing Company this Friday. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Oct. 18 in the player above. The restaurant, which originally started as a food...
WLWT 5
Manatees rehabilitated at Cincinnati Zoo arrive in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A bittersweet goodbye took place last week for some fan favorites at the Cincinnati Zoo. A manatee trio's trip back to Florida is now complete. Swim Shady, Alby and Manhattan have arrived in the sunshine state after rehabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo, for 18 months. The...
Toys ‘R’ Us returns to Miami Valley with revival at Macy’s locations
MIAMI VALLEY — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us has launched new in-store locations. The toy store giant closed all locations in 2018, a year after filing for bankruptcy. In the summer of 2021, Macy’s announced a partnership with the iconic toy retailer’s parent...
linknky.com
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
wvxu.org
With more jobs than people, Greater Cincinnati businesses urged to seek out the disengaged
Solving Greater Cincinnati's labor shortage might come down to zeroing in on people who aren't actively looking for work. Dustin Lester calls that segment of the population "disengaged." He works for Lightcast, a company that uses data to create hiring strategies, and spoke to area business leaders at the Northern...
Fox 19
When do fall colors peak in the Tri-State? Could be earlier than usual this year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fall season brings many changes in the Tri-State, including the colors of leaves fading from green to yellows, oranges, reds and browns. On average, Cincinnati typically has peak foliage colors around the final week of October. This coincides with the first freeze of the season, which...
