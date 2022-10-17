ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Fox 19

KSP: Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Mail carrier robbed in Green Township, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A mail carrier was robbed in Green Township Monday morning, according to Green Township police. Officers say the mail carrier was delivering mail around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of White Oak Drive when the suspect approached the victim and brandished a firearm. Officers say no one...
Fox 19

Update: Pedestrian fatally struck in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Springfield Township Thursday morning, police say. The driver of the striking vehicle, a pickup truck, stopped and called 911 to report it, dispatchers say. The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10000 block...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Manatees rehabilitated at Cincinnati Zoo arrive in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bittersweet goodbye took place last week for some fan favorites at the Cincinnati Zoo. A manatee trio's trip back to Florida is now complete. Swim Shady, Alby and Manhattan have arrived in the sunshine state after rehabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo, for 18 months. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card

This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
KENTUCKY STATE

