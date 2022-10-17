Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County sorority receives ARISE grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma Zeta chapter in Springfield has been awarded an Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equitygrant (ARISE) to help further education on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kappa Sigma Zeta in Sangamon County is one of the 18 organizations across the state to receive this...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
25newsnow.com
Federal grand jury indicts five Peorians for wire fraud related to Paycheck Protection Program
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five Peoria residents were indicted Tuesday with fraud relating to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Kendall Mack, 25, was charged with two counts of wire fraud and two counts of false statements. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred between April and September 2021 in Peoria County.
newschannel20.com
No approval for Poplar Place renovations yet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday, it was proposed to invest city money to improve Poplar Place on the east side of Springfield. If it gets approved Springfield would spend over $2 million to create 50 single-family homes and 25 duplex units. The...
newschannel20.com
Springfield City Council turns down another Wyndham proposal
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield has been the topic of debate for city council since the summer. On Tuesday night, aldermen denied the petition to rezone that would have allowed the Wyndham to become a hotel and apartment complex. After hours of a...
newschannel20.com
District 186 School Board accepting applications for open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 School Board is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of Mike Zimmers's term. Zimmers passed away less than two weeks ago. The board has 45 days to fill his spot for the rest of his term, which ends in April of...
newschannel20.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
newschannel20.com
Petition to rezone Wyndham Hotel for apartments denied
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There was more than three hours of heated debate as Springfield City Council turns down the latest proposal involving the future of the Wyndham Hotel. The discussion centered around the petition to rezone the area around the Wyndham Hotel and whether or not to turn...
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
newschannel20.com
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
wmay.com
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in 2021 street racing crash with school bus
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has filed a host of charges against a Peoria man listed in jail records as homeless, after a street racing incident last year that left three people injured. The grand jury Tuesday charged now-18-year-old Jayshawn Ivy with three counts of Aggravated...
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
