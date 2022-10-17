A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO