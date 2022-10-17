Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The nine-member panel...
Kearney Hub
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign. Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two trial...
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Kearney Hub
These Democrats flipped House in 2018. 2022 will be harder.
WASHINGTON — Moments after she flipped a longtime Republican congressional seat in 2018, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne declared that “Washington doesn't have our back and we deserve a heck of a lot better.”. Now seeking a third term in one of the most competitive House races, Axne is...
Kearney Hub
Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the “rest of the world is looking” to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign for the Senate.
Kearney Hub
Smith touts work on tax relief and trade as he campaigns for an eighth term
LINCOLN — Seeking re-election for an eighth two-year term, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is emphasizing his work on tax relief and foreign trade as he campaigns for votes in the state’s vast, 3rd Congressional District. In an interview with the Nebraska Examiner, the 51-year-old Republican defended his...
Kearney Hub
Court temporarily blocks loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the...
Kearney Hub
President Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year
US President Joe Biden headed Thursday to Pennsylvania to campaign alongside Senate hopeful John Fetterman, whose closely-watched race could prove key to avoiding a Democratic wipeout in the midterms. Biden touched down first in Pittsburgh, where he touted his signature infrastructure package with a tour of a newly repaired bridge, ahead of an evening fundraiser with Fetterman in Philadelphia.
Kearney Hub
Analysis: The ripples of war
LONDON — It's not a war, Vladimir Putin said then — and says now. It's a "special military operation." In most every sense of the term, though, Russia's war in Ukraine is precisely that. When a nation is at war, even if it claims it is not, the...
Kearney Hub
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender
WASHINGTON — Individuals will be allowed to make sure that their records with the Social Security Administration align with their gender identity under a plan announced Wednesday. The action, part of the agency's "Equity Action Plan," follows through on a March announcement to do so by the agency's acting...
Kearney Hub
Tax breaks brewing for kids, corporations
When Congress returns in a few weeks, Republicans and Democrats will be focusing on a compromise to extend tax breaks for both low-income children and corporations — which would hand wins to both parties before year’s end but after the critical midterm elections. Any deal would resolve a...
