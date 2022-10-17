ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TeraWatt Announces First Interstate EV Charging Network for Trucks

San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure on Thursday announced it's developing the first network of electric vehicle-charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks along the Interstate 10 highway. The charging facilities will be located about 150 miles apart and less than one mile from the nearest highway exits across California, Arizona...
CALIFORNIA STATE
