Read full article on original website
Related
TeraWatt Announces First Interstate EV Charging Network for Trucks
San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure on Thursday announced it's developing the first network of electric vehicle-charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks along the Interstate 10 highway. The charging facilities will be located about 150 miles apart and less than one mile from the nearest highway exits across California, Arizona...
Robots With Shotguns? California Police Department Looks to Add to Its Arsenal
Police in Oakland, California, are pushing to add something new to their arsenal: robots with shotguns. Although police insist they would be used only when all other options had been exhausted, the plan is still causing an uproar. Police robots have been used for years to disrupt explosive devices, allowing...
Klay Thompson Describes How Warriors' Offense Was Inspired by FC Barcelona
Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0