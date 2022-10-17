Read full article on original website
Southern Comfort
2d ago
The reason the kids are there is because they're troubled and have problems. They should expect that some may initiate fights. They're angry. Shouldn't have cancelled the program. It's what they need.
Reply
3
Diane Lapsley
2d ago
just takes one person suing to ruin a good program . you know what your rebellious child is facing when u send them . it's tough and the kids that go there are tough. deal with it as you've dealt with your problematic kid...
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
AU hopes to improve literacy rates with new center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Augusta University opened its new literacy center at the HUB for Community Innovation, we’re learning more about how it’s going to help local students. According to data from AU, only about 30 percent of kids in Richmond County are reading on...
WRDW-TV
AU students learn cyber skills at ‘Soldering Workshop’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cyber Center is teaming up with the JAGByte Living Learning Community at Augusta University and the Cybertronics Makers Club for a ‘Soldering Workshop.’. For the less tech-savvy, that’s a base-level skill used in the process of making circuit boards. Darby Wills is...
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
WRDW-TV
Kari Viola-Brooke explains the Heroes for Hope 5k Run/Walk
Westminster Schools of Augusta gave us a live audience today in the studio!
WRDW-TV
Burke County parents react over gunfire near youth sports activities
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunfire next to a Burke County football field has parents concerned. It adds to the string of violence that we have seen across the CSRA. We sat down with a Burke County Sheriff’s Office captain to discuss what happened. Overall, he says they’re seeing more...
WRDW-TV
Brandon Wilde senior community hosts 32nd anniversary carnival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brandon Wilde hosted its 32nd anniversary carnival on Oct. 14. The carnival included a pay-to-play dunk tank, with all funds raised going to the ongoing support of Alzheimer’s research. The higher donation given, the closer players were able to throw at the target. The celebration included carnival games, festive food specials from Chef Kenny Bedenbaugh, and a toast with the evening’s signature cocktail, cotton candy champagne.
WRDW-TV
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Aiken Electric Cooperative helps repair homes in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Electric Cooperative is serving the community with its annual Project Power initiative. They’ve partnered with the Aiken County Chapter of United Way’s ‘Project Vision’ to complete minor repairs on homes in the area. We spoke with the chapter president about...
WRDW-TV
Mosaic Center opens fully inclusive playground for disabled kids
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mosaic Center announced the grand opening of what it’s calling the first local and fully inclusive playground for disabled children in Evans, on Oct. 26. This is the first inclusive playground of its kind in the area, with 100% of its equipment intended to...
T.W. Josey placed on lockdown after threat
T.W. Josey High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made against the school.
WRDW-TV
YMCA ensures local children have ‘A Place to Dream’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic put a lot of things on hold, not just for businesses and families, but for non-profits too. One of those programs was A Place to Dream through the Family Y, which provides beds to children in need. Before the pandemic, they were installing about...
WRDW-TV
How is community impacted by CSRA’s surge in violent crime?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In just three days, four people were killed in local shootings. We have a closer look at how this violence impacts the community directly. Augustans are moving from exhaustion to anger when it comes to talking about gun violence. While we were following up with a...
WRDW-TV
Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
Neighbors and commissioners clash over apartment complex security platform
It's no longer in use, but some neighbors say a security platform at Fox Trace Apartments needs to be.
WRDW-TV
Funeral service set for state Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for late state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. They’ll take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Auditorium on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta. Howard died last week at age 67. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather,...
Battery plant potentially coming to Augusta, possibly bringing 600 jobs to Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a possibility that a battery plant could be coming to Augusta. According to the Department of Energy, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock announced on Wednesday that Solvay Specialty Polymers is a recipient of a grant that is worth over $178 million through the Battery Materials Processing and Battery […]
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Jr. Players win big at conference in south Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players took home first place in the community theatre division at the Georgia Theatre Conference over the weekend. In March, they’ll head to regionals in Lexington, Ky. Artist Director Roy Lewis won best director, and the cast won best ensemble. We caught...
WRDW-TV
Dredging project underway at Lake Warren in August
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project zone happening right off Riverwatch Parkway. The city of Augusta is dredging Warren Lake. All the overgrowth has made the area less accessible. We caught up with city engineering to see what the plan is about. “It’ll be a very good...
wfxg.com
Aumond community expresses concerns for safety following nearby shootings
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - C ONTROVERSY OVER AN OBSERVATION TOWER PLACED AT A LOCAL APARTMENT COMPLEX HAS BEEN BREWING OVER THE PAST WEEK.AT MONDAY'S aUGUSTA COMMISSION MEETING, THAT MEASURE IMPLEMENTED TO COMBAT VIOLENT CRIME WAS DISCUSSED AT GREAT LENGTHS. AUMOND HEIGHTS RESIDENTS CAME BEFORE THE COMMISSION TO EXPRESS CONCERNS,...
Comments / 4