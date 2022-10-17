Read full article on original website
You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
Roscoe family dazzles with homemade Halloween display
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline family’s hard work is on display just in time for the Halloween season. The huge display takes up the entire side of their house, and everything is made out of wood. “I’m a dreamer, so I dreamed it up and he made it happen,” said Bridgett Holden. The Holden […]
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Lino’s
Our next stop on the road to Stateline’s Best Pizza is Lino’s in Rockford. Lino’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and we’re speaking to Charlie Schweinler on why he believes Lino’s is the best pizza in the stateline. Charlie shares with us the thought-out details that really make a Lino’s pizza. They have their cheese specially made by a local cheesemaker and it is carefully shredded to give it that gooey taste. The sauce and dough are also made from scratch every day and balances together for the perfect crust, sauce, and cheese combo. Charlie has faith that Lino’s is the Stateline’s Best Pizza and if you agree with him you can vote for Lino’s once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Illinois’ Hidden Gem Restaurant Just Turned S’mores Into a Bowl of Amazing
Fall means warming up at our favorite restaurants and loading up on dessert whenever possible. Dare I say fall already feels like it's coming to an end? I have hope, I really do. This weekend's forecast looks like actual fall but it seems like we REALLY need to get our act together and enjoy fall flavors as much as we possibly can before winter vibes come a'knocking.
Halloween fun with Stateline’s Kids
We’re so happy to have Erin Sturm from Stateline’s Kids back to chat with us about all the Halloween events going on this season. Erin prioritizes finding family fun for kids of all ages this Halloween and there is plenty to do whether your family is into scary or just some fall fun. Starting off, the Sinnisippi Park is hosting the Festival of Frights starting October 21st– October 31st the festival consists of spooky stories, a drive through Halloween display, and candy for trick or treaters on Halloween. Then Kids Spot is hosting ‘Terror on North Second Street’ on October 22nd from 5pm – 8pm. Also, on October 22nd Severson Dells is having the Spook the Dells event from 6pm to 8pm. Finally, the Anderson Japanese Gardens are hosting the Spooktacular Haunts events on October 29th from 2pm to 5pm. We’re also trying out the Hand Rescue Creams from Walton Wood Farm in the scents Hello Pumpkin and Sweater Weather.
Take a Spooktacular Midnight Ride at This Awesome Halloween House in Illinois
If driving around looking at outdoor Halloween displays is something your family loves to do in October, you need to add the "Midnight Ride of West Revere" in Freeport to this year's must-see list!. The "Midnight Ride of West Revere" The other day I noticed a friend of mine on...
Pet of the Week, October 19th
Roscoe is about six years old so she is fully updated on her shots. She’s a special kitty with some extra toes on her front paws. You can get more info from PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford
A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
Blues legend Buddy Guy to perform in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in February. Guy, 86, will take the stage on February 17th at 8 p.m. as part of his farewell tour. Guy has been ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone […]
￼One more thing: Byron High School
We were recently made aware that a recent Byron High School graduate named Austin Henry and his volleyball team ‘The Rockford Red Hots’ will be competing this weekend at the Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Fall Games! The games will be this weekend at Harlem High School. Best of luck to Austin and his team!
Rockford residents walk to make sick kids’ wishes come true
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Make-A-Wish Illinois got people walking on Sunday to raise money for sick children in the community. “Walk for Wishes” serves as a fundraiser to help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to local kids who are battling critical illnesses. The Make-A-Wish foundation has celebrated more than 500,000 wishes granted so […]
National Pasta Day: Which Rockford restaurants have the best Italian cuisine?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s no hiding the fact that Italian food is well represented in Rockford. Over the years, every part of town was home to at least one noted Italian eatery. Though each had its own flair, they all had one foundational thing in common—pasta. The same is true today. Because Oct. 17 is […]
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
The Colman Yards: Rockford's sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled
Rockford's Historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment …. Rockford's Historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown …. Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden...
Another cool day but with sunshine Tuesday
It’s another cold day across the Stateline where we are some 15-20 degrees below our normal high for this time of the year. Temperatures only made it into the mid to lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, but we did have a little bit more sunshine, and less cloud cover compared to Monday. As of 12:30pm temperatures are in the mid to lower 40s in most areas, Galena is the exception in the upper 30s.
