We’re so happy to have Erin Sturm from Stateline’s Kids back to chat with us about all the Halloween events going on this season. Erin prioritizes finding family fun for kids of all ages this Halloween and there is plenty to do whether your family is into scary or just some fall fun. Starting off, the Sinnisippi Park is hosting the Festival of Frights starting October 21st– October 31st the festival consists of spooky stories, a drive through Halloween display, and candy for trick or treaters on Halloween. Then Kids Spot is hosting ‘Terror on North Second Street’ on October 22nd from 5pm – 8pm. Also, on October 22nd Severson Dells is having the Spook the Dells event from 6pm to 8pm. Finally, the Anderson Japanese Gardens are hosting the Spooktacular Haunts events on October 29th from 2pm to 5pm. We’re also trying out the Hand Rescue Creams from Walton Wood Farm in the scents Hello Pumpkin and Sweater Weather.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO