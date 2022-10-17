The bridge’s completion comes as Russia orders citizens out of Kherson, which could complicate Ukrainian efforts to destroy the crossing. As Ukraine continues to press its southern counteroffensive closer to Kherson City and Moscow has ordered an evacuation of civilians there, Russian forces have completed the assembly of a barge bridge across the Dnipro River. Retaking the city and controlling the banks of the Dnipro there is absolutely critical for Ukraine. You can read all about this reality in this recent article of ours.

1 DAY AGO