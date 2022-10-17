Read full article on original website
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation fueled concerns about a deeper recession. The greenback hit a 32-year peak against the yen, approaching the 150 level at which some traders think...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
Canada's inflation beat boosts chances of 75 bps rate hike
OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate edged down but exceeded forecasts in September while underlying price pressures were largely unchanged, data showed on Wednesday, amplifying calls for another hefty rate hike by the central bank next week.
September CPI Report Reflects Broad-Based Inflation
Consumer prices continued to surge across the U.S. as broad-based inflation took hold over most sectors of the economy, sending the measure to a four-decade high and securing a larger rate hike next month. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected, increasing by 0.4% in September after...
Consumer giants are winners as shoppers swallow price hikes
ZURICH/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers.
South African rand weakens as local inflation shows no surprises
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as consumer inflation came in as expected and retail sales showed little momentum. At 1636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.3100 against the dollar, down 0.94% from its previous close. South Africa's headline consumer...
Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge
Inflation is expected to have returned to double-figures in September due to rising food prices, according to economists. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will reveal the latest increase in the cost of living for UK households on Wednesday morning. Economists have predicted that it will show Consumer Price Index...
UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds
Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
Latest US inflation data raises questions about Fed’s interest rate hikes
Experts say raising rates ‘isn’t working’ and that the real culprits are corporate pricing, energy costs and supply chain
Core Inflation Hits 40-Year High as Consumers Weigh Spending Priorities
Core inflation hit its highest pace since 1982 in September, with more people living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to stay on top of bills. The core measure of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) — which strips out food and energy — hit a rate of 6.6% compared to August’s 6.3%, a situation that could mean the battle against inflation isn’t over, according to the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday (Oct. 13).
Japan imports surge on weaker yen, fanning inflation fears
TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August.
