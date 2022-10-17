I am very familiar with both candidates for Pitkin County sheriff. I have known one since birth and was married to the other for 12 years. Joe is my brother, and I can tell you that he should continue to serve and protect the people of Pitkin County. He was raised with a very strong work ethic, and the utmost integrity. He continues to demonstrate those values day in and day out. Joe moved here at the age of 19 and he “grew up” in the valley. He drove a bus for RFTA, was a patrol officer, detective and now sheriff without wavering from his duty.

2 DAYS AGO