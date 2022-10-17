Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Buglione: Need sheriff who is vigilant
After co-parenting with Michael Buglione for 23 years, I witnessed first-hand how Michael places our children, their peers and the entire community as his top priority. I can say with certainty that Michael stays diligent in all his responsibilities, especially those involving children in the community. Although I’ve been living...
Aspen Times
DiSalvo: Very familiar with candidates
I am very familiar with both candidates for Pitkin County sheriff. I have known one since birth and was married to the other for 12 years. Joe is my brother, and I can tell you that he should continue to serve and protect the people of Pitkin County. He was raised with a very strong work ethic, and the utmost integrity. He continues to demonstrate those values day in and day out. Joe moved here at the age of 19 and he “grew up” in the valley. He drove a bus for RFTA, was a patrol officer, detective and now sheriff without wavering from his duty.
Aspen Times
Oliphant: Big heart for Snowmass
I am writing to highly recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta well for years, as an outstanding community member, hard worker and contributor to the well being of the community. Her work ethic and life ethic are outstanding from day one, with...
Aspen Times
Grauer: What he should do
The Pitkin County sheriff should re-assess two controversies shadowing his election campaign. According to an Aspen council member, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is capable of correcting bad decisions and doing the right thing:. “When imperfect, he demonstrates the capacity for reflection and learning.”. https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/mesirow-community-needs-continuity/. Skippy Mesirow says, “His soul is of...
Aspen Times
Domelen: Meant for the job
I am writing to express my deepest support for Michael Buglione, my stepfather, as our new Pitkin County sheriff. Michael has been a part of my life for over 10 years — and, from Day One, he has treated me as his own blood — always there and more than happy to help, listen or provide guidance with kindness and assurance. Something we all, especially our youth, need to be able to source in a person of power within this community.
Aspen Times
McHugh: One badass of role model
I’m writing this letter regarding Erin Smiddy, who is running for Pitkin County commissioner. I’m thrilled to be writing on her behalf, so I can shed some light on her wonderful attributes — ones that she is much too humble to ramble on about. I’ve had the...
Aspen Times
Caudill: Can see big picture
Kelly McNicholas Kury is running for re-election as county commissioner. I have known and worked with Kelly for a decade and am impressed with her work ethic and integrity. She is an experienced county commissioner and now asks for a well-deserved second term. She’s worked as a public servant and her education complements her role as a commissioner. Kelly served as an aide at Colorado’s Capital, has developed strong relationships with our statewide elected and communicates to them Pitkin County’s needs. As Pitkin County election manager, she elevated the performance of the department, with integrity, helping to set Colorado’s Gold Standard for elections.
Vail Daily News
Paul Agneberg in his own words: Eagle County Sheriff candidate seeks to decriminalize plant medicine, bring new approach to policing
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County sheriff. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit Eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle roundabout project tops list of Garfield FMLD fall grants; $1.44M awarded in total
A $600,000 grant for Rifle’s Gateway Roundabout project is the top awardee in the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District fall grant cycle. The envisioned roundabout where Colorado Highway 13, U.S. Highway 6 and Whiteriver Avenue meet at an awkward and often dangerous intersection, however, remains a concept design, City Manager Tommy Klein said.
ksut.org
Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County
Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
Aspen Times
Newman: Annoyed at traffic
Aspen prides itself on being green. This weekend, after I passed the stoplight on Highway 82 as it heads toward the Grottos, the people returning were backed up for many miles. It took hours of waiting to get back through that light toward Aspen at the narrow section. The timing...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County Can’t Seem to Get Past its Post Office Woes
If there was a saga titled “Post Office Woes,” Chaffee County might get its own chapter. Having already had trauma related to the Buena Vista Post Office, and with the Salida Post Office reportedly losing its downtown delivery person, this time it’s the little Nathrop Post Office. Located right along U.S. 285, across the road from the Nathrop old town site, it serves the rural middle portion of the county between the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida.
Aspen Times
Tess Johnson: The summer of ‘Remarkable’ revival for Vail Olympian, moguls standout
VAIL — Breathing room is an important component of every good relationship. With mogul skiing, Tess Johnson realized the best move this summer was to step away briefly in order to step forward definitively. “I went into the prep season kind of wanting to take a small step back...
realvail.com
Town of Vail rolls out new parking rates
The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on its new daily parking rates and pass products for the coming 2022-23 ski season:. After careful consideration, the Vail Town Council has approved new daily parking rates and pass offerings for the 2022/23 winter season. The objective of these changes is to better manage peak parking days; encourage use of multiple locations and modes of transportation; limit the number of Frontage Road overflow parking days; better utilize outlying lots at Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park, and the Soccer Lot; improve safety; and work toward the town’s sustainability goals.
