ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtatennis.com

Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
GEORGIA STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Two keys to Denis Shapovalov’s win Over Antoine Bellier at the Stockholm Open

Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat qualifier Antoine Bellier of Switzerland 6-4 7-5 in a second round match at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov will play his quarterfinal match on Friday. The match lasted for almost two hours as the 23-year-old Canadian proved to be the better player...
tennismajors.com

Rune sets up quarter-final against Norrie in Stockholm

Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Chilean Cristian Garin 7-6 (2), 6-1 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday. Rune, ranked No 27, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Briton has won all three of their previous...
lastwordonsports.com

Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara

37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Stephens eases past qualifier Fruhvirtova, meets Bencic next

American Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Stephens, ranked No 50, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic. The No 10 seed defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Paul moves into second round, Leo Borg wins the first set !

American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, won against Swede wildcard Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday evening. Tommy Moves On! 💪. Defending champion @TommyPaul1 comes from a set down to defeat Borg 5-7 6-4 6-1...
BBC

EuroCup: London Lions beat Trento 80-75 for first British win since 2004

London Lions became the first British team to win a EuroCup match since 2004 with an 80-75 victory over Trento. Making their home debut in the competition, the Lions came from behind to score 20 points in the final 10 minutes at the Copper Box Arena. Great Britain's Ovie Soko...
tennismajors.com

Tennis Napoli Cup: Carballes Baena makes last 16

Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by beating Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Carballes Baena, ranked No 76, will face second seed Matteo Berrettini next.
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Siniakova moves into second round, defeatoing Haddad Maia

Czech Katerina Siniakova defeated Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Siniakova, ranked No 54, will face the winner of the match between American Shelby Rogers and Italian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy