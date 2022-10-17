Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
SkySports
Dan Evans into European Open quarter-finals but Jack Draper beaten | Cam Norrie through in Stockholm
Dan Evans is into the quarter-finals of the European Open after a comfortable win over Constant Lestienne in Antwerp. Evans, seeded fifth, needed only 75 minutes to dispatch the Frenchman 6-2 6-1 as he chases his first tour-level title of the season. The 32-year-old won 82 per cent of his...
lastwordonsports.com
Two keys to Denis Shapovalov’s win Over Antoine Bellier at the Stockholm Open
Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat qualifier Antoine Bellier of Switzerland 6-4 7-5 in a second round match at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov will play his quarterfinal match on Friday. The match lasted for almost two hours as the 23-year-old Canadian proved to be the better player...
tennismajors.com
Rune sets up quarter-final against Norrie in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by winning against Chilean Cristian Garin 7-6 (2), 6-1 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday. Rune, ranked No 27, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Briton has won all three of their previous...
lastwordonsports.com
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Stephens eases past qualifier Fruhvirtova, meets Bencic next
American Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Stephens, ranked No 50, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic. The No 10 seed defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle...
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
BBC
ATP Tour: Cameron Norrie beats Aslan Karatsev in Stockholm Open & Dan Evans progresses in Antwerp
Cameron Norrie returned to action with victory over Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the last 16 of the Stockholm Open. Britain's number one pulled out of the Korea Open last month through illness and had to come from a set down before winning 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 6-4. The 27-year-old is battling...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Paul moves into second round, Leo Borg wins the first set !
American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, won against Swede wildcard Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday evening. Tommy Moves On! 💪. Defending champion @TommyPaul1 comes from a set down to defeat Borg 5-7 6-4 6-1...
BBC
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Carballes Baena makes last 16
Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by beating Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Carballes Baena, ranked No 76, will face second seed Matteo Berrettini next.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Siniakova moves into second round, defeatoing Haddad Maia
Czech Katerina Siniakova defeated Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Siniakova, ranked No 54, will face the winner of the match between American Shelby Rogers and Italian...
