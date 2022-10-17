Read full article on original website
E-Smitty Says XRP Might Hit Five Digits, SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30%, Two Major Market Players to Support Ripple in SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.
Here's What Ethereum Whales Purchase Massively To Protect From Bear Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
Bitcoin May Gain Upper Hand Vs S&P 500 and Surge: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Wafini Sells Over 20% Of Its Allotted Tokens As Demand Surges, Set To Release Demo Of Its NFT Marketplace
Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles. Wafini is on a mission to establish itself as a key player within the Cardano NFT market with a promise to become the first NFT marketplace that incentivizes the $WFI governance token & NFT holders with rewards from trade commissions on the marketplace when launched.
Ripple Lawsuit Nears “Big Reveal,” David Gokhshtein Sees DOGE and SHIB Go Parabolic, BabyDoge up on Tweet Exchange with Elon Musk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Ripple lawsuit: big "reveal" nears as John Deaton shares when exhibits will go public. As reported by U.Today, Ripple and individual defendants have filed a memorandum of law in response...
Cardano (ADA) Is Extremely Undervalued According to On-chain Data
3 Reasons Why Aptos (APT) Is Showing Almost 40% Growth in Last 24 Hours
XRP Price Yet to React to "Biggest Event" in Ripple Lawsuit in Past Year
Bitcoin Price Plunges as Fed Remains Hawkish
Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin slipped to $18,660, the lowest level since Oct. 13, on the Bitstamp exchange. After failing to catch up with buoyant stocks, which rallied earlier this week because of a strong corporate earnings season, the largest cryptocurrency remains on the ropes due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Main XRP Ambassador in LatAm Doubles User Base in Year: Details
Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso has reportedly passed the six million user mark. During the year, Latin America's leading crypto platform managed to double its user base thanks to the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and product development. Among other things, Bitso is the largest Ripple partner in the region. Due to...
Axie Infinity Plunged to 16-Month Lows, Active Players Drained Massively
Tron's Justin Sun Withdrew $240 Million from Exchanges, Here's Why
Justin Son, the founder of Tron Network, is actively withdrawing funds from various platforms and moving them to Circle. In total, Sun transferred more than $236 million to Circle in recent weeks. Main reason why. According to the Tron Founder himself, it is not a cashout, and all of Circle's...
FTX US Bans Tokens That May Be Defined As Securities From Listing: Details
Bloomberg has reported that the crypto trading behemoth FTX, its US branch, intends to start analyze tokens as to whether they may be qualified as securities or not. The founder and CEO of FTX, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried spread the word about that in a blog post published on October 20.
Scam Alert: New Method of Stealing Coins Emerges
Ethereum (ETH) Now Showing This Foremost Capitulation Sign: Details
Here’s How SHIB Payments Can Be Adopted by These Two Global Giants: Details
Lido Finance (LDO) Making Big Return: Crypto Market Review, October 20
Elon Musk Comments on Ripple CEO's Brutal Statement About SEC
An unexpected crossover occurred earlier today when the U.S. businessman and the world's richest man responded to comments made by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the U.S. Securities Commission. Garlinghouse's comments were quite harsh on the regulator and were made in response to the news that Ripple had received internal documents from former SEC chief William Hinman regarding his 2018 speech on Ethereum's status.
Terra: 4,400 Crypto Investors on Massive Hunt for Do Kwon
