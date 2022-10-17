ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old

By Glenn Kittle, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Car accident on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow leads to road closure

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Longmeadow Street near the intersection of Williams Street Wednesday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to Longmeadow Police, Longmeadow Street is closed from Williams Street to Greenacre Road while crews work to clear the scene. There has been no...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
PALMER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police cruiser struck while on detail, two injured

“At approximately 0015 hours, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Rt. 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries. The operator was issued a citation for failure to...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday Morning News Update

In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
PALMER, MA
trumbulltimes.com

Man seriously injured after Stafford motorcycle crash, state police say

STAFFORD — State police say a Massachusetts man was hospitalized with a serious injury after crashing his motorcycle Sunday afternoon. The 70-year-old man, of Longmeadow, Mass., was traveling on Route 32 northbound in Stafford around 4:19 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King for unknown reasons, according to Connecticut State Police. Veering into the highway shoulder, the Harley-Davidson collided with a tree log, causing the man to be ejected from the motorcycle, state police said.
STAFFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. Town...
BLANDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

First Responders Safety Giving Day: Ludlow Police

Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment. Palmer resident recalls scene of...
LUDLOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy