Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old

Cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield closed
There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.
Car accident on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow leads to road closure
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Longmeadow Street near the intersection of Williams Street Wednesday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to Longmeadow Police, Longmeadow Street is closed from Williams Street to Greenacre Road while crews work to clear the scene. There has been no...
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
Massachusetts State Police cruiser struck while on detail, two injured
“At approximately 0015 hours, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Rt. 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries. The operator was issued a citation for failure to...
Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident. An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence. Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which...
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
TRAFFIC: Dump truck rollover on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
Thursday Morning News Update
In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
Massachusetts woman faces charges for alleged bee attack on police
A Hadley woman is facing charges after she tried using bee hives to attack the Hampden County Sherriff's deputies.
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
Family of Chicopee pedestrian crash victim demands justice after driver makes bail
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the man killed in the pedestrian crash outside of Rumbleseat Bar & Grill in Chicopee is speaking out after the man who allegedly hit him has made bail. Nicholas Weichel’s family sat in a courtroom, facing the man who is accused of hitting...
Man seriously injured after Stafford motorcycle crash, state police say
STAFFORD — State police say a Massachusetts man was hospitalized with a serious injury after crashing his motorcycle Sunday afternoon. The 70-year-old man, of Longmeadow, Mass., was traveling on Route 32 northbound in Stafford around 4:19 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King for unknown reasons, according to Connecticut State Police. Veering into the highway shoulder, the Harley-Davidson collided with a tree log, causing the man to be ejected from the motorcycle, state police said.
First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire
Housing advocates fighting against Longmeadow eviction that ended in bee attack
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We begin with an arrest in Longmeadow that has many people talking. A woman released bees on sheriff’s deputies, trying to stop an eviction. Now, representatives of the homeowner who was evicted on Memery Lane in Longmeadow say the eviction was unlawful. The Massachusetts Alliance...
Hadley woman accused of releasing bees on police serving eviction notice
SPRINGFIELD – A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of...
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement
First Responders Safety Giving Day: Ludlow Police
