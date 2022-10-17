Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old

STAFFORD — State police say a Massachusetts man was hospitalized with a serious injury after crashing his motorcycle Sunday afternoon. The 70-year-old man, of Longmeadow, Mass., was traveling on Route 32 northbound in Stafford around 4:19 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King for unknown reasons, according to Connecticut State Police. Veering into the highway shoulder, the Harley-Davidson collided with a tree log, causing the man to be ejected from the motorcycle, state police said.

