Los Angeles, CA

Sporting News

What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season

A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
NBC Chicago

2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November

What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Hopes To Spoil Warriors’ Ring Night

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of questions to answer after an up-and-down preseason that saw them win only one game out of six. The Lakers showed an improved defense compared to the woeful 2021-22 season. However, they looked very much like an unfinished product on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t work on their chemistry as much as they wanted to because of the injury bug that hit the team early.
NBC Chicago

No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Has Historic NBA Debut

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has historic NBA debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Paolo Banchero needed just one game to put himself in the same company as LeBron James. The No. 1 overall pick had a very impressive NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in Detroit on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine's Absence Adds Questions to Bulls' Continuity Plan

LaVine's absence adds questions to Bulls' continuity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This isn’t what the Chicago Bulls envisioned when they talked about continuity. Lonzo Ball out indefinitely. And now Zach LaVine “managing” his left knee, also for an undetermined amount of time and possibly for the whole...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Coby White's Focus Is on Team After Not Agreeing to Extension

White's focus is on team after not agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday's preseason deadline for rookie-scale players to agree on extensions with their respective teams passed without a pact between the Chicago Bulls and Coby White. It was an unsurprising development to outside observers, given...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics

There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
BOSTON, MA
