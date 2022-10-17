Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Related
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Bulls, Coby White Do Not Agree to Extension Before 2022-23 Deadline
Bulls, White do not agree on extension before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday at 5 p.m. CT marked the deadline for NBA teams and rookie-scale eligible players to reach agreements on extensions before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. That deadline came and went — and...
Sporting News
What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season
A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
Top 2023 NBA free agents: Kyrie Irving could lead the charge
The 2023 NBA free agent class could very well be among the most stacked in the history of the Association.
Boston Celtics schedule and predictions
Boston Celtics schedule: Tuesday, October 21 Game Time (ET) TV @ Miami Heat 7:30 PM ESPN Sportsnaut prediction: Celtics 110,
Sky's Candace Parker Says Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fights Happen a Lot in WNBA
Sky's Parker says Green-Poole fights happen a lot in WNBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Sky's Candace Parker wasn't too surprised hearing about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice earlier this month. "Obviously, I think that there's a place and a...
2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November
What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team
The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...
Former Thunder Players Shine Across League on Opening Night
A handful of former Oklahoma City team members left their mark on the NBA on opening night with impressive performances.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Hopes To Spoil Warriors’ Ring Night
The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of questions to answer after an up-and-down preseason that saw them win only one game out of six. The Lakers showed an improved defense compared to the woeful 2021-22 season. However, they looked very much like an unfinished product on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t work on their chemistry as much as they wanted to because of the injury bug that hit the team early.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Leads Impressive Win Vs. Heat in Season Opener
10 observations: DeRozan leads impressive win over Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The beginning of the Chicago Bulls' 2022-23 schedule promised a litany of tests against the NBA's elite, starting with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat. The visitors passed that...
Bulls' Patrick Williams to Start at PF in Season Opener Vs. Heat
Patrick Williams to start at PF in season opener vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan has made a decision on the starting power forward spot for the Chicago Bulls' season opener against the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Patrick Williams will start at the position while Javonte...
No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Has Historic NBA Debut
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has historic NBA debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Paolo Banchero needed just one game to put himself in the same company as LeBron James. The No. 1 overall pick had a very impressive NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in Detroit on Wednesday.
Zach LaVine's Absence Adds Questions to Bulls' Continuity Plan
LaVine's absence adds questions to Bulls' continuity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This isn’t what the Chicago Bulls envisioned when they talked about continuity. Lonzo Ball out indefinitely. And now Zach LaVine “managing” his left knee, also for an undetermined amount of time and possibly for the whole...
Billy Donovan: Bulls' Zach LaVine's Knee Will Be Managed Closely
Donovan says LaVine's knee will be managed closely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's hard to know who to believe as it relates to Wednesday's news that Zach LaVine would miss the Chicago Bulls' regular season opener against the Heat as he manages a left knee injury. LaVine told...
Bulls' Coby White's Focus Is on Team After Not Agreeing to Extension
White's focus is on team after not agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday's preseason deadline for rookie-scale players to agree on extensions with their respective teams passed without a pact between the Chicago Bulls and Coby White. It was an unsurprising development to outside observers, given...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins Michael Jordan With Historic Season Opener
DeMar DeRozan joins MJ with historic season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined rare air with his performance in the Chicago Bulls' season-opening win over the Miami Heat Wednesday night. His Airness' company, to be specific. DeRozan posted 37 points in his team's 116-108 victory, making...
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
Russell Westbrook is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch the 2022 NBA season opener game tonight
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday night in the first game of the NBA season for both teams. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Who wins?:Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns...
NBC Sports
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics
There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0