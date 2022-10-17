Read full article on original website
Grauer: What he should do
The Pitkin County sheriff should re-assess two controversies shadowing his election campaign. According to an Aspen council member, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is capable of correcting bad decisions and doing the right thing:. “When imperfect, he demonstrates the capacity for reflection and learning.”. https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/mesirow-community-needs-continuity/. Skippy Mesirow says, “His soul is of...
DiSalvo: Very familiar with candidates
I am very familiar with both candidates for Pitkin County sheriff. I have known one since birth and was married to the other for 12 years. Joe is my brother, and I can tell you that he should continue to serve and protect the people of Pitkin County. He was raised with a very strong work ethic, and the utmost integrity. He continues to demonstrate those values day in and day out. Joe moved here at the age of 19 and he “grew up” in the valley. He drove a bus for RFTA, was a patrol officer, detective and now sheriff without wavering from his duty.
Stephenson: Don’t like the association
Mismanagement of the Pitkin County Jail resulted in a decision to transfer the care of detainees in our county to the Garfield County Jail and the hiring of Kim Vallario to replace Don Bird as jail administrator. Lest we forget news from less than a month ago, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, husband of the current Pitkin County jail administrator, is the target of an active investigation by the Colorado Secretary of State for campaign violations due to his supporting Republican Lauren Boebert in her bid for re-election using his taxpayer-funded phone and computer.
Sarpa: Decades of good judgment
I am writing to support Joe DiSalvo for Pitkin County sheriff. In this divisive, vitriolic era of national and local politics, our community is surely able to rise above the expected nonsense of fabricated accusations about candidates, and select a person for sheriff who not only has good experience for the job but also proven character.
Oswalt: It’s time to retire
We pay Sheriff DiSalvo a full time salary, but it seems we get a part-time employee — who is either off schlepping vodka (The Aspen Times, April 10) or in Palm Springs, spending up to eight weeks of the year there. Says Joe, “as an elected official, I don’t have vacation time limits.” (Aspen Daily News, Sept. 19).
Oliphant: Big heart for Snowmass
I am writing to highly recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta well for years, as an outstanding community member, hard worker and contributor to the well being of the community. Her work ethic and life ethic are outstanding from day one, with...
McHugh: One badass of role model
I’m writing this letter regarding Erin Smiddy, who is running for Pitkin County commissioner. I’m thrilled to be writing on her behalf, so I can shed some light on her wonderful attributes — ones that she is much too humble to ramble on about. I’ve had the...
Sisneros: Treats everyone with respect
I am enthusiastically giving my endorsement to Joe DiSalvo to re-elected sheriff as a citizen and as an employee. I met Sheriff DiSalvo originally when I was working in the electrical trade. My company was doing a remodel of the commercial space the sheriff’s wife was going to utilize. The sheriff stopped by a few times during the construction project and was very gracious with those of us working there. I remember the sheriff introducing himself to us and thinking, “We are working for really kind people.”
Harrison: Has what it takes
Dedicated to community service and to our community in general. He is a Pitkin County homeowner, husband, father and grandfather. Michael has trained teachers, students and law enforcement in suicide awareness and prevention. He is passionate about it to the point that he has been with the Hope Center since its inception.
Domelen: Meant for the job
I am writing to express my deepest support for Michael Buglione, my stepfather, as our new Pitkin County sheriff. Michael has been a part of my life for over 10 years — and, from Day One, he has treated me as his own blood — always there and more than happy to help, listen or provide guidance with kindness and assurance. Something we all, especially our youth, need to be able to source in a person of power within this community.
Fry: In league with Boebert
Yes, Ann Stephenson, you are absolutely correct in your observation. Sheriff Valario is complicit with insurrectionist Boebert. There are no two ways about it.
Winnerman: Additional tax will hurt town
It seems the Aspen City council got a little too aggressive with the proposed extra tax in the already zoned commercial core and lodging. Its first mandate to register a property with a manager or owner is helpful. That should protect any neighbor who feels paying guests are too noisy...
Newman: Annoyed at traffic
Aspen prides itself on being green. This weekend, after I passed the stoplight on Highway 82 as it heads toward the Grottos, the people returning were backed up for many miles. It took hours of waiting to get back through that light toward Aspen at the narrow section. The timing...
Tess Johnson: The summer of ‘Remarkable’ revival for Vail Olympian, moguls standout
VAIL — Breathing room is an important component of every good relationship. With mogul skiing, Tess Johnson realized the best move this summer was to step away briefly in order to step forward definitively. “I went into the prep season kind of wanting to take a small step back...
Schermerhorn: Thanks for the flu shot clinic
I would like to thank Peg O’Brien and the nurses and staff from Community Health Services for providing another successful flu shot clinic in Woody Creek last week. This is a service made possible only through a generosity of their time, skill and talent, and a commitment to community.
