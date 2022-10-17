Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Singer Mikaben Cause of Death: Haitian Musician Dies at 41 During Paris Performance
Haitian singer Mikaben died during his concert in Paris. He was 41. Mikaben, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, met his fans during a recent concert at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena in Paris, France. He was tapped as a guest performer in the Haitian group CaRiMi's show on Saturday. He...
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
Pioneering Hollywood actor is first Asian American selected to appear on a US quarter
The actor Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on the US quarter.Wong, born in Los Angeles, was considered the first Chinese-American film star. She is one of five women chosen to appear on the quarter as part of the the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, which honours American women who have made a contribution to a multitude of different fields.Wong’s quarter, which will be released next Tuesday, is historic. Her coin, which like all others will feature George Washington on one side, will show her resting her head on her hand. It will also...
Black Hills Pioneer
Liam Gallagher claims Noel Gallagher has blocked Oasis songs from Knebworth 22
Liam Gallagher has claimed that estranged brother Noel Gallagher has "blocked" him from using Oasis songs in his 'Knebworth 22' documentary. The 50-year-old singer will document his return to Knebworth as a solo star earlier this summer as he performed at the Hertfordshire site 26 years on from the 'Wonderwall' band's iconic shows in 1996 but says that none of the band's classic tracks will feature in the film because of his "angry squirt" sibling.
Actor Anna May Wong will be first Asian American featured on U.S. quarter
Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is set to become the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency. Wong will appear on a new quarter as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, which was first announced in January 2022 and features women who have made contributions in a variety of fields including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space and the arts. Wong is one of five women chosen, with her coin being the last to be released next Tuesday. The observe (heads) side of Wong's quarter will...
Black Hills Pioneer
Duke of Sussex’s favourite food is burgers
The Duke of Sussex’s favourite food is burgers. His wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, made the admission about the 38-year-old’s love of fast food from LA’s In-N-Out Burger in her wide-ranging interview the latest issue of Variety magazine.
Black Hills Pioneer
'This is the son I never had, so I adopted him’: Celebrity friendships with huge age gaps
Who said friendships only involve people in the same age range? These celebrities have proved that, when there’s connection and chemistry, nothing else matters. Learn more about the wonderful stories of stars who are friends with other stars, who are way older or younger than them!
Black Hills Pioneer
Ricki Lake is in her 'happiest place' in life after remarrying following her ex-husband's death
Ricki Lake is in the "happiest place" in her life after remarrying following her ex-husband's death. The 54-year-old star was married to Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015, and the jewellery designer - who suffered from bipolar disorder - took his own life in 2017, while she got engaged to Ross Burningham in February 2021 and tied the knot earlier this year.
Black Hills Pioneer
Billie Lourd's pregnancies had 'very different vibe'
Billie Lourd is finding her second pregnancy "a very different vibe" to her first. The 30-year-old actress was expecting her son Kingston, now two, during the COVID-19 pandemic so she was able to relax at home with husband Austen Rydell and do little beyond knit and watch television, so things have been very different this time around.
Bertille Bak’s ‘Living Painting’ About Child Laborers Strikes a Chord at Art Basel in Paris
In the Espace Eiffel, the Grand Palais Éphémère’s extension, a rainbow roughly painted on an uneven cardboard catches the eye. It seems to be springing out of five juxtaposed screens. Seen together, the screens constitute a “living painting,” as Xippas, the gallery presenting it at the Paris+, par Art Basel fair, has termed it. This striking installation is called Mineur Mineur, and it’s by French video artist Bertille Bak, whose grandfather used to work as a miner in the Pas de Calais region in the north of France. The title refers to underage miners, whom she followed in five different countries...
Paris & LA-Based ‘CODA’ Producer Vendôme Pictures Launches Doc Division & Hires Former Amazon France & Velvet Film Duo
EXCLUSIVE: CODA producer Vendôme Pictures has made two appointments and launched a documentary division. Ninon Desplat has been appointed Head of Development Documentaries and French Series, joining Sonia Droulhiole who was recently appointed Head of Development & Production, Film and Scripted Series, for the company’s English-speaking output. Under the newly minted Vendôme documentary banner, Desplat will be charged with creating a slate with a focus on pop culture subjects in both English and French. She will also ramp up Vendôme’s TV slate and further expand its French-speaking projects. Droulhiole is responsible for overseeing all English-language features and scripted series from scouting, development, talent management, through to delivery. Desplat and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Different movies with the same plots
Stacker chose 15 pairs of films that have eerily similar plots: All pairs on this list have the same basic plot once you strip away the details.
Nino Rota’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ Score Gets Re-Release, Celebrated With Flash Mob Orchestra Performance in Front of Trevi Fountain (EXCLUSIVE)
The soundtrack of Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning “La Dolce Vita” is getting a re-release via record label CAM Sugar, which staged an impromptu performance of Nino Rota’s iconic score in front of Rome’s Trevi Fountain for the milestone movie. The flash mob performance by the 10-piece Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta orchestra of several “Dolce Vita” tracks surprised tourists and Rome residents on Tuesday. It was also organized by automaker FIAT, with the Rome Film Festival’s patronage, to promote CAM’s re-release on Oct. 21 of its newly remastered version of the original soundtrack album, with 14 tracks on vinyl and digital. “We were delighted to collaborate...
Black Hills Pioneer
Matthew Perry only has to ‘look down’ at stomach scars to remind him to stay sober
Matthew Perry only has to “look down” at his stomach scars from 14 surgeries to remind him to stay sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, went under the knife several times, had to use a colostomy bag for nine months and went to rehab 15 times amid his drink and drug addictions – which saw him at one point drop to 128lbs (9 stone) in weight.
Black Hills Pioneer
Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA
Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)
Community comes together to harvest crops of farmer who got injured while trying to save a puppy
'Frost really is the heartland of America,' said the farmer. 'One day, I hope I'm able to pay the favor back.'
howafrica.com
Jamaican Shares How She Started Top Caribbean Restaurant In Berlin After Landing There As Tourism Student
Barbara Saltmann is a German-based Jamaican entrepreneur who first came to the country as a tourism student. She is well-known for her restaurant, Ya-Man, which translates to “everything is fine” in Jamaican patois. In Berlin, the restaurant serves authentic Caribbean cuisine. Saltmann had no prior experience in the...
Diamond treaties, soup throw flavours and banned AI art – take the Thursday quiz
Welcome once again to the Thursday quiz, which is normally written by Tuesday lunchtime and thus is somewhat reluctant to include much topical content at the moment, as even a simple question such as “Who is British home secretary” might have a different answer by the time it gets published. You face 15 questions, a few in-jokes and then some increasingly petulant replies from the quiz master in the comments if you quibble or point out typos. There are no prizes, it really is just for silly fun, but let us know how you got on.
earthlymission.com
Mysterious ‘Musical Pillars’ in Ancient Indian Temple Produce Music When Struck
The ‘SaReGaMa Pillars’, as the famous musical pillars of Vittala Temple in Hampi, India, are also called, play individual notes when tapped. The Vittala Temple in Hampi is a genuine masterpiece in terms of grandeur and architecture. Words will fall short to express the beauty of this sprawling compound that houses pavilions, halls and many other temples. But the place is more known for 56 mysterious pillars, each 3.6 meters high, which produce delicate musical notes when struck. Tourists have long been travelling to the UNESCO World Heritage Site to hear the over 500-year-old temple’s mesmerizing music.
Comments / 0