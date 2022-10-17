ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Pioneering Hollywood actor is first Asian American selected to appear on a US quarter

The actor Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on the US quarter.Wong, born in Los Angeles, was considered the first Chinese-American film star. She is one of five women chosen to appear on the quarter as part of the the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, which honours American women who have made a contribution to a multitude of different fields.Wong’s quarter, which will be released next Tuesday, is historic. Her coin, which like all others will feature George Washington on one side, will show her resting her head on her hand. It will also...
Black Hills Pioneer

Liam Gallagher claims Noel Gallagher has blocked Oasis songs from Knebworth 22

Liam Gallagher has claimed that estranged brother Noel Gallagher has "blocked" him from using Oasis songs in his 'Knebworth 22' documentary. The 50-year-old singer will document his return to Knebworth as a solo star earlier this summer as he performed at the Hertfordshire site 26 years on from the 'Wonderwall' band's iconic shows in 1996 but says that none of the band's classic tracks will feature in the film because of his "angry squirt" sibling.
CBS Minnesota

Actor Anna May Wong will be first Asian American featured on U.S. quarter

Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is set to become the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency. Wong will appear on a new quarter as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, which was first announced in January 2022 and features women who have made contributions in a variety of fields including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space and the arts. Wong is one of five women chosen, with her coin being the last to be released next Tuesday. The observe (heads) side of Wong's quarter will...
Black Hills Pioneer

Duke of Sussex’s favourite food is burgers

The Duke of Sussex’s favourite food is burgers. His wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, made the admission about the 38-year-old’s love of fast food from LA’s In-N-Out Burger in her wide-ranging interview the latest issue of Variety magazine.
Black Hills Pioneer

Ricki Lake is in her 'happiest place' in life after remarrying following her ex-husband's death

Ricki Lake is in the "happiest place" in her life after remarrying following her ex-husband's death. The 54-year-old star was married to Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015, and the jewellery designer - who suffered from bipolar disorder - took his own life in 2017, while she got engaged to Ross Burningham in February 2021 and tied the knot earlier this year.
Black Hills Pioneer

Billie Lourd's pregnancies had 'very different vibe'

Billie Lourd is finding her second pregnancy "a very different vibe" to her first. The 30-year-old actress was expecting her son Kingston, now two, during the COVID-19 pandemic so she was able to relax at home with husband Austen Rydell and do little beyond knit and watch television, so things have been very different this time around.
ARTnews

Bertille Bak’s ‘Living Painting’ About Child Laborers Strikes a Chord at Art Basel in Paris

In the Espace Eiffel, the Grand Palais Éphémère’s extension, a rainbow roughly painted on an uneven cardboard catches the eye. It seems to be springing out of five juxtaposed screens. Seen together, the screens constitute a “living painting,” as Xippas, the gallery presenting it at the Paris+, par Art Basel fair, has termed it. This striking installation is called Mineur Mineur, and it’s by French video artist Bertille Bak, whose grandfather used to work as a miner in the Pas de Calais region in the north of France. The title refers to underage miners, whom she followed in five different countries...
Deadline

Paris & LA-Based ‘CODA’ Producer Vendôme Pictures Launches Doc Division & Hires Former Amazon France & Velvet Film Duo

EXCLUSIVE: CODA producer Vendôme Pictures has made two appointments and launched a documentary division.  Ninon Desplat has been appointed Head of Development Documentaries and French Series, joining Sonia Droulhiole who was recently appointed Head of Development & Production, Film and Scripted Series, for the company’s English-speaking output. Under the newly minted Vendôme documentary banner, Desplat will be charged with creating a slate with a focus on pop culture subjects in both English and French. She will also ramp up Vendôme’s TV slate and further expand its French-speaking projects. Droulhiole is responsible for overseeing all English-language features and scripted series from scouting, development, talent management, through to delivery.  Desplat and...
Black Hills Pioneer

Variety

Nino Rota’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ Score Gets Re-Release, Celebrated With Flash Mob Orchestra Performance in Front of Trevi Fountain (EXCLUSIVE)

The soundtrack of Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning “La Dolce Vita” is getting a re-release via record label CAM Sugar, which staged an impromptu performance of Nino Rota’s iconic score in front of Rome’s Trevi Fountain for the milestone movie. The flash mob performance by the 10-piece Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta orchestra of several “Dolce Vita” tracks surprised tourists and Rome residents on Tuesday. It was also organized by automaker FIAT, with the Rome Film Festival’s patronage, to promote CAM’s re-release on Oct. 21 of its newly remastered version of the original soundtrack album, with 14 tracks on vinyl and digital.  “We were delighted to collaborate...
Black Hills Pioneer

Matthew Perry only has to ‘look down’ at stomach scars to remind him to stay sober

Matthew Perry only has to “look down” at his stomach scars from 14 surgeries to remind him to stay sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, went under the knife several times, had to use a colostomy bag for nine months and went to rehab 15 times amid his drink and drug addictions – which saw him at one point drop to 128lbs (9 stone) in weight.
Black Hills Pioneer

Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA

Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)
The Guardian

Diamond treaties, soup throw flavours and banned AI art – take the Thursday quiz

Welcome once again to the Thursday quiz, which is normally written by Tuesday lunchtime and thus is somewhat reluctant to include much topical content at the moment, as even a simple question such as “Who is British home secretary” might have a different answer by the time it gets published. You face 15 questions, a few in-jokes and then some increasingly petulant replies from the quiz master in the comments if you quibble or point out typos. There are no prizes, it really is just for silly fun, but let us know how you got on.
earthlymission.com

Mysterious ‘Musical Pillars’ in Ancient Indian Temple Produce Music When Struck

The ‘SaReGaMa Pillars’, as the famous musical pillars of Vittala Temple in Hampi, India, are also called, play individual notes when tapped. The Vittala Temple in Hampi is a genuine masterpiece in terms of grandeur and architecture. Words will fall short to express the beauty of this sprawling compound that houses pavilions, halls and many other temples. But the place is more known for 56 mysterious pillars, each 3.6 meters high, which produce delicate musical notes when struck. Tourists have long been travelling to the UNESCO World Heritage Site to hear the over 500-year-old temple’s mesmerizing music.

