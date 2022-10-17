Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
westernmassnews.com
Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police Department seeks missing 83-year-old man
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for a missing man. According to police, 83-year-old Thomas Frazier is described as a 5′10 white man with grey hair and a beard. He weighs about 170 pounds. Frazier was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt in the area of...
westernmassnews.com
Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield
A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield this week.
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested after crash along High Street in Monson
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead and a motorcyclist has been arrested following a deadly crash along High Street in Monson. Monson Police said that they were alerted around 7 p.m. Thursday that Ware and Palmer Police tried to stop a motorcycle, that was described as a dirt bike, in their towns and that it was seen heading toward the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road in Monson. Both Ware and Palmer Police reportedly ended their attempts to stop the motorcycle before it got to Monson.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested in connection with West Springfield murder
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is in custody in connection with a murder in West Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that West Springfield Police, along with Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the office, became aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday after Springfield Police received information and details about a possible murder in West Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
westernmassnews.com
Off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy rescues resident from house fire
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An off-duty Fire Deputy rescued a Longmeadow resident from their burning home Thursday afternoon. Fire officials told Western Mass News that firefighters were responding to a fire on Meadowlark Drive in Longmeadow around 5:30 p.m. Deputy Chief Macsata was on his way home when the alarm came in when he headed to the scene and arrived before the first truck.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
westernmassnews.com
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police cruiser struck while on detail, two injured
“At approximately 0015 hours, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Rt. 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries. The operator was issued a citation for failure to...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield. 1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic. The cause of the...
westernmassnews.com
Comedy group holds fun-raiser to benefit foster kids, families impacted by Hurricane Ian
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The cast of Supersized Comedy held a fun-raising event Saturday night to benefit the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida. The event helped raise money for foster kids and families who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. The comedy show took place at The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee. The 90-minute variety show was a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs and interactive characters.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is digging deeper into the proposed use of force policy put out by the Springfield Police Department, in compliance with the consent decree by the Department of Justice. We wanted to know: How the new policy would affect officers on the streets?. Officers said...
