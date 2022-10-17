ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Where I Live: North Central San Antonio

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
$291M construction on second phase of Loop 1604 expansion begins

One year after construction began on the multi-phase project to expand Loop 1604 North, local and state officials marked the beginning of work on the second segment Wednesday. The multi-phase improvement project targets 23 miles of Loop 1604 from State Highway 16 to Interstate 35 north in north Bexar County. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the expansion aims to improve mobility, ease congestion and cut travel time by up to 75% on the heavily used corridor.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Philharmonic can clear hurdles with help of the city, county and community

Working with people is not always easy. However, when there is a sense of purpose, together you find a way to accomplish great things. Unfortunately, sometimes it can seem there is no hope left as the cards are meticulously stacked and obstacles get in the way of accomplishing anything. Earlier this year, Sebastian Lang-Lessing who held the title of music director emeritus since 2020 with the San Antonio Symphony was stripped of that title for conducting a set of Musicians of San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) performances in support of the striking musicians.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DeBerry battles to break through in Bexar County judge race roiled by dark-money ads

Trish DeBerry’s alarm was going off. Home late after a campaign event the previous night, she had planned to get up early and work out. “I was kind of coherent, meaning I could hear the TV, and then I hear, ‘Trish DeBerry would walk across hot coals. She’s so desperate to be county judge.’ I was like, ‘Am I dreaming? Or did I hear that?'” said DeBerry, who flipped on the light and hit rewind.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Where I Work: Merced Housing Texas

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Though my official position at Merced...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ICYMI: Your trash day is likely changing. Here’s why.

Trash and recycling pickup days are changing early next month for 80% of San Antonio residents in an effort to streamline routes and reduce costs. Uneven population growth and an increase in waste per household have caused some of the city’s solid waste and recycling route drivers to work 10-hour days, sometimes rushing through to finish, said David Newman, director of solid waste management for the City of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

