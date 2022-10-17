Read full article on original website
Soap opera: The race for Bexar County judge gets ugly
It isn’t going to be easy to succeed longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, whose record 21-year run in the office capping a 50-year public service career will likely never be matched. Funny thing, though: The race between former Bexar County District Court Judge Peter Sakai, the Democrat, and...
Analysis: Republicans gained ground in Bexar County in 2020 among Hispanic voters
Palfrey Avenue on San Antonio’s South Side is a quiet street lined with small one-story homes and older cars. Voters here elected President Joe Biden by a 10-point margin in 2020, but it’s also hard to miss the proliferation of “Back the Blue” signs that dot the tidy yards.
Texas GOP leaders shell out cash to protect Rep. Steve Allison’s San Antonio district
Republican leaders are going all in to protect a state House seat they’ve long believed was safely in the GOP column, fearing recent shifts in the political winds could jeopardize Rep. Steve Allison’s bid for a third term. Allison has kept the seat in Republican hands since former...
Medical marijuana promoters hope San Antonio will hop on the CannaBus
Tucked into a tiny industrial park just off of Bulverde Road is a small compound where several local companies purvey their various cannabis-related wares. It’s here that the 36-foot-long CannaBus, Texas’ first mobile marijuana dispensary, parked Wednesday as a part of its statewide “Ride For Your Rights” tour.
A rare Ford and Pullman porters: How a San Antonio family’s car drew the Smithsonian’s interest
A century-old automobile owned by a San Antonio man who worked to organize Black railroad porters and fight discrimination is bound for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The Ford Model B, a car manufactured between 1932 and 1934, was recently donated to the museum in Washington, D.C.,...
Where I Live: North Central San Antonio
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
City Council approves new ‘framework’ plan for future economic development
How the City of San Antonio uses incentives such as tax breaks to attract new businesses will be one the first issues officials will tackle next year based on a new economic development plan city leaders adopted Thursday. The City Council passed unanimously an ordinance accepting the Strategic Framework and...
$291M construction on second phase of Loop 1604 expansion begins
One year after construction began on the multi-phase project to expand Loop 1604 North, local and state officials marked the beginning of work on the second segment Wednesday. The multi-phase improvement project targets 23 miles of Loop 1604 from State Highway 16 to Interstate 35 north in north Bexar County. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the expansion aims to improve mobility, ease congestion and cut travel time by up to 75% on the heavily used corridor.
San Antonio surpasses goal of housing 1,500 people living on the street
San Antonio is the first community in the U.S. that has exceeded its goal to house 1,500 people experiencing homelessness as part of a federal initiative, officials announced Monday. San Antonio found housing for 1,642 people since the Biden Administration launched the House America initiative in October last year. It...
Community remembers ‘kindhearted’ man killed on the streets one year ago
This story has been updated. Rogelio Altamirano said he has completely changed his life since his best friend William Hawkins was shot a year ago today outside a convenience store in downtown San Antonio. Altamirano, who goes by the nickname “Rome,” lived on the streets alongside Hawkins for years. The...
As flu cases in San Antonio rise sharply, an increase in COVID is expected to follow
Just three weeks ago, influenza infections at University Health were averaging about 40 cases a week. Two weeks ago, they jumped to about 120 cases; last week, the average rose to 217. It’s alarming, said Dr. Jason Bowling, an epidemiologist at University Health, how early flu cases are peaking, considering...
Once homeless, San Antonian wins recognition for using his voice to help others
Each person who enters the homeless resource center in downtown San Antonio has traveled a unique path to get there. No matter their history, Kameron Rhys, 26, greets them with a smile. “He’s the first face that they see, so he’s the definition of the day,” said Brittney Ackerson, assistant...
San Antonio Philharmonic can clear hurdles with help of the city, county and community
Working with people is not always easy. However, when there is a sense of purpose, together you find a way to accomplish great things. Unfortunately, sometimes it can seem there is no hope left as the cards are meticulously stacked and obstacles get in the way of accomplishing anything. Earlier this year, Sebastian Lang-Lessing who held the title of music director emeritus since 2020 with the San Antonio Symphony was stripped of that title for conducting a set of Musicians of San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) performances in support of the striking musicians.
DeBerry battles to break through in Bexar County judge race roiled by dark-money ads
Trish DeBerry’s alarm was going off. Home late after a campaign event the previous night, she had planned to get up early and work out. “I was kind of coherent, meaning I could hear the TV, and then I hear, ‘Trish DeBerry would walk across hot coals. She’s so desperate to be county judge.’ I was like, ‘Am I dreaming? Or did I hear that?'” said DeBerry, who flipped on the light and hit rewind.
Where I Work: Merced Housing Texas
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Though my official position at Merced...
How San Antonio’s ambitious workforce experiment wants to jumpstart hiring
The San Antonio Report and San Antonio Woman Magazine have partnered to create a series of three in-depth articles looking at the STEM ecosystem in San Antonio. This is the second article in that series, examining SA Ready to Work, a city program aimed at training thousands of workers for highly skilled careers with better pay. Read part one here.
Martha’s Vineyard migrants could stay in the U.S. due to Bexar County Sheriff investigation
Nearly a month after 42 Venezuelan migrants and five children were flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, the group now appears to have a path to lawful status in the U.S. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which opened an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes...
Final 2017 bond projects slowed by inflation, design delays and land costs
The last time nearby residents heard about plans for the 2017 bond-funded North St. Mary’s Street police substation, they learned that the project had been slimmed down, and construction would start this month. On Monday evening, neighbors learned from city officials that construction now won’t begin until January, with...
ICYMI: Your trash day is likely changing. Here’s why.
Trash and recycling pickup days are changing early next month for 80% of San Antonio residents in an effort to streamline routes and reduce costs. Uneven population growth and an increase in waste per household have caused some of the city’s solid waste and recycling route drivers to work 10-hour days, sometimes rushing through to finish, said David Newman, director of solid waste management for the City of San Antonio.
New Brackenridge Park book a deep and detailed dive into local history
Layers of earth hide the past, but industrious scholars dig deeply to uncover its secrets. One such scholar is Lewis F. Fisher, an author and publisher who could credibly be called San Antonio’s unofficial historian, and whose latest book is Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park, published by Trinity University Press.
