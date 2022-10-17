ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
The Metrowest Daily News

Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?

Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
Healthline

How Successful Is the Kidney Transplant Procedure?

Your kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs found below your rib cage on either side of your spine. The primary function of your kidneys is to filter waste and extra fluid from your blood to make urine. A kidney transplant is a procedure to replace an unhealthy kidney with...
MedicalXpress

New islet transplant method leads to insulin independence

More than half of the most seriously affected type 1 diabetes patients achieved years of insulin independence after they received a new method of islet cell transplantation, according to a paper published in Diabetes Care on the long-term outcomes of two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition to finding that...
DogTime

Heart Cancer in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Heart cancer in dogs happens when a tumor develops from the blood vessels in the heart. Unfortunately, the condition can become life-threatening. Generally, the condition affects middle-aged and senior dogs more than younger pups. Additionally, certain breeds are more predisposed to the condition, including German Shepherds, Boxers, and Golden Retrievers.
Healthline

Overview of Isaacs’ Syndrome

Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
AHA News

California boy needed surgery to fix unusual heart defect

On her first visit to the hospital to check on her newborn patient, the pediatrician detected a heart murmur. A few days later, at Cix Greene's first office visit, the doctor didn't hear it. It was almost eight years later, at the boy's annual checkup, before she heard it again. She told Cix's mother to take him to a pediatric cardiologist.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy