Read full article on original website
Related
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
Discovery of a New Rare Blood Type Could Save The Lives of Future Newborns
The devastating loss of a pair of newborns has provided critical insights into a rare set of blood types spotted for the first time in humans 40 years ago. By unravelling the molecular identity of the relatively new blood type known as the Er system, a new study could hopefully prevent such tragedies in the future.
New drug could help livers self-regenerate and end organ transplant waits
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
Man survives acute pancreatitis scare, doctors warn New Yorkers about the disease
Dr. Braha says the main sign of pancreatitis is severe pain in the abdomen that radiates to the back or shoulder, especially after a meal and lasts for 30 minutes or more.
Healthline
How Successful Is the Kidney Transplant Procedure?
Your kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs found below your rib cage on either side of your spine. The primary function of your kidneys is to filter waste and extra fluid from your blood to make urine. A kidney transplant is a procedure to replace an unhealthy kidney with...
MedicalXpress
New islet transplant method leads to insulin independence
More than half of the most seriously affected type 1 diabetes patients achieved years of insulin independence after they received a new method of islet cell transplantation, according to a paper published in Diabetes Care on the long-term outcomes of two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition to finding that...
Heart Cancer in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Heart cancer in dogs happens when a tumor develops from the blood vessels in the heart. Unfortunately, the condition can become life-threatening. Generally, the condition affects middle-aged and senior dogs more than younger pups. Additionally, certain breeds are more predisposed to the condition, including German Shepherds, Boxers, and Golden Retrievers.
Healthline
Overview of Isaacs’ Syndrome
Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
California boy needed surgery to fix unusual heart defect
On her first visit to the hospital to check on her newborn patient, the pediatrician detected a heart murmur. A few days later, at Cix Greene's first office visit, the doctor didn't hear it. It was almost eight years later, at the boy's annual checkup, before she heard it again. She told Cix's mother to take him to a pediatric cardiologist.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0