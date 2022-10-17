Read full article on original website
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Illinois teen collapses, dies during choir solo
Daniel Moshi was performing a solo with the Illinois All State Honors Show Choir when he collapsed. WMAQ's Christian Farr reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
Barbie’s Battle: Arkansas woman goes from 8 hours of chemotherapy to raising 8 kids
Barbie Jones is a central Arkansas resident that knows how to put up a fight when it comes to the big C.
A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents
Hurricane Ian caused storm surges of up to 12 feet, leaving behind warm, brackish floodwaters where Vibrio vulnificus thrives.
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real Problem
We’re halfway through October and the fall weather is coming in and pretty soon, winter will be here. This could be a problem for the Texas migrants who arrived from warm climates - Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Deadline Nearing for Illinois Residents to Submit a Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Snapchat Settlement
Illinois residents who have used Snapchat at any point since November 2015 are eligible to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the social networking app, but time is running out to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges Snapchat collected biometric data from users without...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
TeraWatt Announces First Interstate EV Charging Network for Trucks
San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure on Thursday announced it's developing the first network of electric vehicle-charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks along the Interstate 10 highway. The charging facilities will be located about 150 miles apart and less than one mile from the nearest highway exits across California, Arizona...
Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals
CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
No, There's Not a Mask Mandate in Illinois. Here Are Changes for Health Care and More
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID guidelines in recent days, leading to new guidance surrounding masks, health care settings and more. The changes to the order include new wording for who should mask and when in the state and the requirements for health care workers and those in long-term care centers, but there are some caveats.
Illinois healthcare workers hit with new Covid-19 guidelines
CHICAGO - Illinois' Covid-19 vaccine and masking guidelines are getting a face lift. Workers at healthcare and long-term care facilities will be impacted the most. Under an updated executive order, weekly testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers will no longer be required. Face coverings are also no longer required in all...
