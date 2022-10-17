ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Guardians fans fuming after Terry Francona doesn’t challenge awful call

After the Guardians fell in an early hole of their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, fans lost it when the team didn’t challenge an obvious call. Terry Francona couldn’t have scripted a worst start for his Cleveland Guardians in a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday afternoon of the ALDS series against the New York Yankees.
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
FanSided

Dansby Swanson’s Chicago ties should scare Braves fans

With rumors swirling that the Chicago Cubs are seeking a new shortstop, there’s one simple reason why Dansby Swanson makes a great candidate. Dansby Swanson has become a beloved figure by Braves fans, but his tenure in Atlanta could soon be coming to an end. Nothing has been confirmed,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Prominent Sports Host Says Bob Costas Needs To 'Shut Up'

A man who made his living talking about sports wants Bob Costas to stop talking so much. The decorated broadcaster has called the ALDS games between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians for TBS. Not everyone has enjoyed the Emmy winner's return to the MLB booth. During his podcast...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
