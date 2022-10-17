Read full article on original website
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
The pass rusher explained why he was comfortable leaving Los Angeles.
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights
Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
Kansas City Chiefs Waived Cornerback Following Loss To Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are reshuffling their defensive back room following a 24-20 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. In a move announced by Chiefs Wire's Charles Goldman Monday, Kansas City has decided to waive cornerback Dicaprio Bootle. "#Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.'s suspension was ...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Jets Coach Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson, Broncos Very Clear
Could there be hope on the horizon for Denver Broncos fans? New York Jets coach Robert Saleh thinks so. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh, whose 4-2 Jets team will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, said Wednesday that he believes the Broncos are "freakin' close" to clicking on ...
Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade
The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching
There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Ex-Rutgers CB Jason McCourty speaks on Jets’ young squad
The Jets are giving fans something to be excited about this year. The most recent exciting development was a shocking 27-10 win over the Packers. The Jets left Green Bay Sunday with a 4-2 record. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Robert Saleh’s young team has been hanging...
49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others
San Francisco 49ers fans rejoice: the defense is getting healthy again. Per Dave Lombardi of The Athletic, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Jason Verrett, and defensive end Drake Jackson will be back in practice Wednesday. In addition to the defensive reinforcements, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams returned to practice. Speaking to Jake […] The post 49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Could the Packers trade for Steelers’ Chase Claypool to help out Aaron Rodgers?
The Green Bay Packers offense has struggled mightily to open the 2022 season. Their failure to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason, at wide receiver has hurt them badly early on in the season, and it’s played a big role in their 3-3 start to their 2022 campaign. It seems like Green Bay may be looking to make some in season moves in an effort to fix their woeful passing game.
Watch Jets’ Quinnen Williams get slimed
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams knew something was going on. His brother, Quincy Williams, a New York linebacker, appeared to be interviewing the former Alabama All-American for the Jets’ social media, but the defensive tackle kept looking around. “They can’t hear anything on this,” Quinnen Williams said....
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead
It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
3 best trades Bills must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills stand at 5-1 heading into their bye week in Week 7. After beating the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 6, the team has solidified itself as one of the best teams in the league and a true Super Bowl contender. The Bills roster is incredibly solid, but that doesn’t […] The post 3 best trades Bills must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
