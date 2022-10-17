ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade

The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching

There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
Ex-Rutgers CB Jason McCourty speaks on Jets’ young squad

The Jets are giving fans something to be excited about this year. The most recent exciting development was a shocking 27-10 win over the Packers. The Jets left Green Bay Sunday with a 4-2 record. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Robert Saleh’s young team has been hanging...
49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others

San Francisco 49ers fans rejoice: the defense is getting healthy again. Per Dave Lombardi of The Athletic, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Jason Verrett, and defensive end Drake Jackson will be back in practice Wednesday. In addition to the defensive reinforcements, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams returned to practice. Speaking to Jake […] The post 49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Could the Packers trade for Steelers’ Chase Claypool to help out Aaron Rodgers?

The Green Bay Packers offense has struggled mightily to open the 2022 season. Their failure to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason, at wide receiver has hurt them badly early on in the season, and it’s played a big role in their 3-3 start to their 2022 campaign. It seems like Green Bay may be looking to make some in season moves in an effort to fix their woeful passing game.
Watch Jets’ Quinnen Williams get slimed

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams knew something was going on. His brother, Quincy Williams, a New York linebacker, appeared to be interviewing the former Alabama All-American for the Jets’ social media, but the defensive tackle kept looking around. “They can’t hear anything on this,” Quinnen Williams said....
Patriots’ Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy is dead

It turns out there might not be a quarterback controversy after all for the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will regain his role as the Patriots’ starting quarterback whenever he returns fully healthy from his high ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Jones’ return could be...
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.
3 best trades Bills must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills stand at 5-1 heading into their bye week in Week 7. After beating the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 6, the team has solidified itself as one of the best teams in the league and a true Super Bowl contender. The Bills roster is incredibly solid, but that doesn’t […] The post 3 best trades Bills must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
