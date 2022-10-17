"Chaotic string of crimes" involves stolen truck, trailer in Wheat Ridge 02:53

Witnesses say they believe it's a man and woman who were involved in a Monday morning crime spree in Wheat Ridge that started with the attempted theft of a truck with a trailer attached.

It was a typical Monday morning for Greg Brown, when he heard his truck start up outside his home.

"What's going on?" Brown thought, "I look out the window, some guy wearing a high vis vest and mask is trying to pull away with my truck."

Brown immediately ran outside.

"I jumped on the truck like an idiot and I started punching the windshield so I could grab the guy and wring his neck," Brown says.

The man drove erratically until Brown was thrown off the truck. Brown says an apparent accomplice in a white escalade tried to run him over. Wheat Ridge Police say the truck struck two cars within blocks, and then a white SUV.

"The woman in that vehicle got out as we often do because she believed she'd been involved in a car accident," says Joanna Small with the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

When the woman approached the truck, police say the suspect ran her over.

"He sort of pinned her in between two vehicles one of them being the truck he was in and another vehicle," Small says.

Likely afraid of being struck again, the woman climbed into the trailer attached to the stolen truck, and the suspect soon fled into a getaway car.

"So he got into that white Escalade and took off south on Sheridan," Small says.

The woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, while Brown survived with minor injuries.

"Someone was injured by my vehicle because of this guy. And all I can think is what if I just would have stepped back and let him peacefully drive away," Brown says.

In total, the ordeal left four vehicles damaged, two people injured, and two suspects on the loose.

Police are now looking at surveillance video, hoping to find a license plate on that getaway vehicle. They're also asking the public to keep an eye out. It's described as a 2007 white Cadillac Escalade pickup.