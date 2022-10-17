ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

The Horror Movie Villain That Embodies Each Zodiac Sign (Because They All Have a Scary Side)

By Valerie Mesa
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

Are you the zombie horror type or do you prefer psychological thrillers with a twist? If you’re wondering how your zodiac sign relates to a horror movie villain , keep reading, because everyone has a dark side (and we’re all curious to see it). There’s rarely ever an appropriate time to sit back, relax and enjoy some good ol’ blood and gore… until spooky season begins, that is. The closer we are to Halloween, the more likely we are to binge-watch our favorite slasher classics and occupy the entire living room (with junk food and chilling screams for sound effects).

There are no coincidences in astrology, but the mere fact that Halloween—aka the spookiest day of the year —happens to take place while the sun is in Scorpio never gets old. The shadowy and macabre vibe of Scorpio season is not only symbolic of the cycles of death and rebirth, but also a representation of everything that’s hidden beneath the surface. It sort of reminds me of Pennywise the Dancing Clown (the main villain of Stephen King’s classic novel It ). After all, Pennywise lives in the deep dark sewers of the town and makes themself scarce before marking their victim. But don’t get it twisted, Scorpio! Alas, Pennywise is not your horror movie villain *insert evil laugh here*. The sewer metaphor is merely designed to reflect the energy of Pluto—Lord of the Underworld —but I digress.

Around this time of year, everyone loves to ask you about your favorite scary movie. And while there’s a fine line between fascination and fear, there’s a reason why we can’t seem to get enough of the thrill you get from sitting at the edge of your seat. If you’re not already watching your favorite gruesome monster scenes , what are you waiting for? Here is the horror movie villain that reflects the dark side of your zodiac sign:

The Horror Movie Villain That Matches Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: You’re Chucky

A red-headed terror who keeps coming back to life, similar to mother nature in the springtime, everything from your cursed-filled rants to your insatiable appetite for destruction explains why you’re still considered one of the most legendary horror icons of our time. Nothing to do with gender, but you can thank your audacious planetary ruler, Mars, for your innate aggression and overly masculine (i.e. extroverted and action oriented) persona. Between war games, soul-transferring rituals and mass murders, it’s hard to believe you’ve been slashing victims since 1988.

Taurus: You’re Patrick Bateman

In the realm of horror, you would have all the characteristics of a human being… and yet, not a single, clear identifiable emotion, except for greed and disgust. And though you seem to fit right in with your smug work colleagues and self-absorbed capitalists, there’s a blood-lusting monster alive and breathing behind your mask of sanity. Truth is, obsessing over the mundane nuances of the world—such as the subtle off-white coloring and tasteful thickness of Paul Allen’s business card—will eventually take a toll… and well, it was only a matter of time before you went rogue.

Gemini: You’re Ghost Face

“Hello, Sydney!” The only thing more mercurial than your multifaceted mask—disguising the true identity of one too many serial killers—is the blatant mischief of your inquisitive nature, and back-to-back phone calls. *Ring ring* Can we talk about that genius voice changer? You’re the only zodiac sign who’d be able to get away with taunting and threatening victims via telephone, while playing a repetitive game of horror movie trivia. Your communication skills are unmatched.

Cancer: You’re Lady Lucille Sharpe

There isn’t anything you wouldn’t do for your family, but the betrayal and darkness stemming from your past both haunts and surrounds you like a crumbling mansion with no foundation. Home is where the horror is, and though you can’t help but long for an unfamiliar feeling of safety, your jealous fits of rage and vivid overprotectiveness lead you to heartlessly murdering the ones you love most. In the end, it’s a monstrous love—burning and twisting you inside out—making a monster out of you.

Leo: You’re Art the Clown

The best part about being a demented clown? You always make a killer scene, literally. Be it via your theatrical and spine-tingling facial expressions, or your silent laugh when your victims are in peril… the truth is, you never cease to outstage the rest. Sadistic much? You’ll stop at nothing to show your victims your slashing talentry in real time, even if that means sparing their lives after leaving your mark as a Terrifier. Similar to your zodiac archetype, you’re a vicious hunter when on a mission.

Virgo: You’re Michael Myers

(*Insert eerie Halloween theme song here*) On top of the fact that you’re a brilliant strategist with an impeccable knack for detail, you’re also the only zodiac sign capable of tapping into the human psyche, and doing so in a way that’s both simple and eerily subtle. Selectively mute? You don’t have to utter a single word to get your point across, which makes you all the more mysterious and intriguing. Mastering the art of stalking in plain sight still wouldn’t come close to your breaking and entering techniques.

Libra: You’re Pennywise

Similar to your amicable planetary ruler, Venus, one of your superpowers as a horror villain would naturally consist of you shape shifting according to your victim’s fears, as you are notorious for being relatable and inviting, perhaps even to a fault. “Don’t you want a balloon?” On the darkside, your charming disposition can be equally as detached as it is manipulative, making it easier to prey on your victims while undermining your own demons. Your horror tastes sweeter than candy, and that’s terrifying.

Scorpio: You’re Pinhead

An unstoppable demon and Master of Pain—with a knack for instilling fear and persuading others to do as you please—the only thing more terrifying than your dark, ominous and penetrating voice is your demonic demeanor, calm, cool and horrific. Then again, it’s not like you stepped into this energy overnight, Scorpio. On the contrary, this is what happens when you experiment with the occult, and your desire for vengeance gets the best of you.

Sagittarius: You’re Jason Vorhees

Don’t take this the wrong way, but you know a thing or two about faking it ‘til you make it… and well, only you’d be able to pull off wearing a hockey mask and stolen clothes throughout those massive killing sprees at Camp Crystal Lake. Spontaneity is where it’s at, and you can’t help but revel in the great outdoors, despite whether it happens to land on Friday the 13th. As for your target? Teenage bullies wearing their highschool letterman. You don’t beat around the bush, you hide behind it before slaying your victims.

Capricorn: You’re Esther Coleman

You’ve always been too smart for your own good… but if you were indeed a horror villain, you’d be sure to set yourself up for success, and by any means necessary. Traditional and sophisticated, everything from the sweet ribbons on your hair to your wise-beyond-years persona is more than enough to charm anyone’s socks off, especially future parents visiting the orphanage. Ease-dropping on adult conversations is second nature when you’re a 33-year-old woman stuck in a child’s body, but your homewrecker days are over!

Aquarius: You’re John (Jigsaw) Kramer

Let the mind games begin! Being ruled by Uranus means you’re not one to fall in line, but instead disrupt the social norm. But you’re not just any horror villain… and by that I mean, you’re not about to mindlessly murder victims for the sake of satiating your bloodthirsty appetite. Instead, you use your genius intellect and revolting analytics to target a very specific group of test subjects. “Congratulations, you’re still alive.”

Pisces: You’re Freddy Krueger

“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you.” Listen here, dream demon: it doesn’t get more Neptunian than your ability to blur the lines between dreams and reality. And though it’s no secret that you absolutely loathe the real world, most people don’t know that it’s precisely what triggers your vulnerability. Your trademark metal-clawed brown leather glove adds to your villainy aesthetic… but even still, nothing is creepier than the way you murder victims in their sleep, all so you can take their souls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0iclk6N100

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
StyleCaster

Meghan Just Accused ‘Deal or No Deal’ of Telling Her to ‘Suck It In’ to Look Skinnier—She Felt Like a ‘Bimbo’

Grateful, but distressing. Meghan Markle recalled her time on Deal or No Deal on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex introduced her episode on “Bimbos” with Paris Hilton about what it was like to be a briefcase girl on the hit game show and how she felt reduced when she was on the show. Meghan remembered the time that she was on the show when she was trying to pursue acting while still in college. “I was still really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job that could pay my bills. I had income,...
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
boldsky.com

October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week & Their Charisma Is Downright Irresistible

After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind. Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about...
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
MAINE STATE
StyleCaster

This Week, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Feel Like Giving In to Their Worst Instincts—Here’s Why

The week kicks off with a last-quarter moon in sentimental Cancer, marking a phase of emotional release and transition. Letting go is rarely ever fun, but still necessary nonetheless. And while there are supporting aspects that could help ease some of the friction ahead, these three zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 17 to 23. The sun is also close to concluding its journey through Libra, so let’s push through and make it count! What chapter are you ready to transition out of? Whether you’re working on improving a romantic partnership or sorting through a professional collaboration that’s...
themindsjournal.com

When The Zodiac Signs Text You Late At Night

Aries: “I’m outside with a wirecutter, wanna go for a walk?”. Taurus: “I know I said I was ok earlier but I’ve been thinking about it all day and actually I’m upset”. Gemini: “You’ll never guess what just happened”. Cancer: “Do you remember...
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Big fan of horror movies? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary flicks await on Prime Video, from The Silence of the Lambs to A Quiet Place Part II. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime...
themindsjournal.com

What Are The Zodiac Signs Most Confused About?

Zodiac Signs Quotes, Zodiac Personality Quotes, Zodiac Memes Quotes, Zodiac Traits Quotes, Aries Traits Quotes, Taurus Traits Quotes, Gemini Traits Quotes, Cancer Traits Quotes, Leo Traits Quotes, Virgo Traits Quotes, Libra Traits Quotes, Scorpio Traits Quotes, Sagittarius Traits Quotes, Capricorn Traits Quotes, Aquarius Traits Quotes, Pisces Traits Quotes.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy