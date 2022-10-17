Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pawz in Park comes to Wilmington’s Long Leaf Park Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog-gone good time awaits you Oct. 29 at the 9th annual Pawz in Park event at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, NC. It’s a festival for pet-lovers, and their four-legged friends are welcome to join. Nearly 2 dozen vendors have signed up to...
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
American Legion presents flag flown over Battleship North Carolina to Lincoln Elementary
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A flag flying high above a Leland elementary school was once waving above the Battleship North Carolina. American Legion Post #68 presented the American Flag to Lincoln Elementary School on October 10th. The school’s old flag was lowered, folded and marked for proper disposal and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tiny home construction continues in Wilmington for chronically homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWY)– A new 31-unit tiny home village is currently under construction to house the chronically homeless in Wilmington. Eden Village, which is the name of the project, builds relationships and communities for the homeless of Wilmington. The village that is under construction consists of tiny houses that...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veg-Out Festival returning to Wilmington; aimed towards vegans, vegetarians
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A festival aimed towards vegans and vegetarians is returning to Wilmington on Saturday. The 2nd annual Veg-Out Festival takes place on October 22nd at the new Riverfront Park from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Veg-Out is a one-of a-kind celebration bringing together green living vendors,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sea Turtle Rescue asking for community’s help purchasing necessary items
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — As the weather continues to get colder this season, The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says the need for specific items will increase. The center says the turtles they rescue love making messes. Ahead of cold-stun season, the center says they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department installs new kitchen floor, ramp for community member
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the needs of someone not facing a fire on Tuesday. A handful of firefighters and fire chiefs, including Fire Chief Mason and Assistant Chief Robinson, spent Tuesday with Warm NC for a day of service. Participants built a ramp...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southeastern Community College auctioning a Tiny House
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to purchase a Tiny House, now is your chance. Southeastern Community College is currently accepting sealed bids to auction off a Tiny House completed by students under the supervision and instruction of SCC. The road-ready, 169 square foot Tiny House...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ghost Walk returning to Historic Burgaw Cemetery
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past is returning for its fifth year at the Burgaw Cemetery. The spooky-event is scheduled for October 21st and 22nd, beginning at 6:00 pm each night and running until 8:30 pm. “We have new ghost stories that will cause...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington donates land to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The City of Wilmington will donate three properties on the Northside of Wilmington to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity with the intention of constructing additional affordable housing units. Wilmington City Council voted unanimously on the donation at their Tuesday meeting. The three properties are located...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s Intercultural Festival returning this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s Intercultural Festival is returning after a three-year hiatus. The event is planned for Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Burney Center on the campus of UNCW. The free festival celebrates the university’s international community through the arts, food and information...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 3-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 3-year-old female shepherd mix is looking for a forever home. New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Staff say she is a little shy and in need of a patient home. She is also very active and might be the best hiking companion you could ask for.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA hosts Week Without Violence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The YWCA is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ this week to bring awareness to violence against women. Week Without Violence is a week-long global movement that centers female survivors of domestic violence. Throughout this week, YWCA is hosting virtual and in-person events to ensure the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Community College recognizes electrical apprenticeship partners
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Community College held a luncheon Tuesday to present awards to its 30 electrical apprenticeship partners. The four-year program allows students to work and learn while studying at the college. The idea is for them to continue employment with the company they did their apprenticeship with upon graduation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW seeks input on future of institution
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – UNCW is working on its vision for the university and wants input. Interactive workshops will allow campus and community members to drop in and browse various posters around the room meant to give participants a chance to add their thoughts, and notes, as well as discuss those topics with others.
WECT
Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will need your attention. You might think it’s time to turn on the heat so you can sleep soundly. While that might not be a bad idea for some people, it could make your next electric bill a bit costly if you’re not careful.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle speaks to Broadcast Journalism class at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of WWAY’s very own spoke to aspiring journalists at UNCW on Monday afternoon. WWAY Reporter/Anchor Sydney Bouchelle was on campus to speak to the students in the Broadcast Journalism II class in the Communication Studies Department. She shared some of her recent stories...
Up and Coming Weekly
Sawyer Brown to perform in Elizabethtown
Dominating the charts in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “Step That Step” and “Some Girls Do,” country-pop music legends Sawyer Brown have long been a band noted for their charismatic stage performances and feel-good music. On Saturday, Oct. 29, they'll bring their...
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. NC Girl Scouts council receives $2.4 million donation for program improvements. Updated: 10 hours ago.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
