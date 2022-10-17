Miami Mayor Francis Suarez considering 2024 presidential bid



T he list of potential candidates for the 2024 presidential race got longer on Monday, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that he is considering a run.

Suarez, a 45-year-old Cuban American, has drawn national attention as people and tech companies have flocked to Miami and the rest of Florida . The Miami mayor claimed he could stand out from his opponents in the GOP candidacy on several issues, including his age and his ability to reach out to minority voters, according to Business Insider .

"I'm someone who is from the next generation," Suarez said during a Punchbowl News event. "I'm not a boomer, obviously. I'm someone who believes in a positive aspirational message. I'm someone who has a track record of success and a formula for success."

FORMER GOP GOVERNOR CLAIMS BOTH PARTIES 'RUNNING AWAY' FROM BIDEN AND TRUMP

Before making a bid for the 2024 presidency, however, Suarez said he will evaluate the "mood" of voters before making a final decision. During the 2016 election, the mood among voters was "angry," while voters "wanted anything but Trump" in 2020, and it "remains to be seen" what the mood will be in 2024, Suarez said.

Although Suarez did not vote for former President Donald Trump in the last presidential election, the mayor said he and Trump do appear to be on good terms. At a recent wedding, Trump told him that he was the "hottest politician in America after him," according to Suarez.

"I don't know if he meant physically hot or if he meant I was getting a lot of buzz," Suarez said. "But he was very nice."

Trump has not announced a 2024 presidential bid, though he has hinted at one several times since leaving the White House. Other Republicans who are rumored to make a run for the presidency in 2024 include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie . Though DeSantis has said he is focused on winning reelection, Christie has said he is considering a presidential bid.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

President Joe Biden also has not announced if he will run for reelection, stressing on Oct. 11 that he will not make a decision until after the 2022 midterm elections are over . A Fox News poll released on Sunday revealed that only a third of registered voters are considering reelecting Biden, with 54% of independent voters choosing to vote for another candidate.

The Washington Examiner has contacted Suarez's office for comment.