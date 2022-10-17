ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez considering 2024 presidential bid

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtADo_0icljdFq00


T he list of potential candidates for the 2024 presidential race got longer on Monday, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that he is considering a run.

Suarez, a 45-year-old Cuban American, has drawn national attention as people and tech companies have flocked to Miami and the rest of Florida . The Miami mayor claimed he could stand out from his opponents in the GOP candidacy on several issues, including his age and his ability to reach out to minority voters, according to Business Insider .

"I'm someone who is from the next generation," Suarez said during a Punchbowl News event. "I'm not a boomer, obviously. I'm someone who believes in a positive aspirational message. I'm someone who has a track record of success and a formula for success."

FORMER GOP GOVERNOR CLAIMS BOTH PARTIES 'RUNNING AWAY' FROM BIDEN AND TRUMP

Before making a bid for the 2024 presidency, however, Suarez said he will evaluate the "mood" of voters before making a final decision. During the 2016 election, the mood among voters was "angry," while voters "wanted anything but Trump" in 2020, and it "remains to be seen" what the mood will be in 2024, Suarez said.

Although Suarez did not vote for former President Donald Trump in the last presidential election, the mayor said he and Trump do appear to be on good terms. At a recent wedding, Trump told him that he was the "hottest politician in America after him," according to Suarez.

"I don't know if he meant physically hot or if he meant I was getting a lot of buzz," Suarez said. "But he was very nice."

Trump has not announced a 2024 presidential bid, though he has hinted at one several times since leaving the White House. Other Republicans who are rumored to make a run for the presidency in 2024 include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie . Though DeSantis has said he is focused on winning reelection, Christie has said he is considering a presidential bid.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

President Joe Biden also has not announced if he will run for reelection, stressing on Oct. 11 that he will not make a decision until after the 2022 midterm elections are over . A Fox News poll released on Sunday revealed that only a third of registered voters are considering reelecting Biden, with 54% of independent voters choosing to vote for another candidate.

The Washington Examiner has contacted Suarez's office for comment.

Comments / 26

sailormom
2d ago

What a joke. He's a small city mayor. move up the food chain to State level and then go for it, but dont waste ours or your time and money.

Reply
9
guest ME
2d ago

Outside if the city of Miami no one knows who the hell he is. Dreams of grandeur like his dad. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
12
NuevaAurora2021
2d ago

He better make sure, because they'll be pulling out some of *hit his uncle did and said, and he'll have to keep making excuses for his behavior.

Reply
4
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Mike Gelin Pulls Out of The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

Vice Mayor Mike Gelin pulled out of the League of Women Voters of Broward County virtual forum, essentially canceling and removing the opportunity for residents to learn more about the two candidates running for the mayoral seat. The forum, scheduled for Monday, October 17, was canceled after the League received...
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Beware of Power with Impunity Commissioner Fabiola Stuyvesant

More than 95% of our Sunny Isles Beach residents live in a homeowner’s or condominium association. The idea behind this type of community is to work together for the common good. However, sometimes this idyllic motivation can get tarnished by personal ones. In Florida, condo associations have almost “almighty” powers over owners and residents.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.

Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Unveils Sister City Sign With Odessa

In a further show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the City of Miami Beach along with a delegation from Odesa will unveil a sister city sign representing the coastal Ukrainian city of Odessa on Thursday, Oct. 6 outside Miami Beach City Hall. The travelling delegation includes Oleg Bryndak, Deputy...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Nurses at Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida vote resoundingly to ratify new contracts

RNs at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes ratify new contracts, RNs at Coral Gables Hospital win first contract. October 12, 2022 – As reported by the National Nurses Organizing Committee, Registered Nurses at three Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida —Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes — resoundingly voted over the past week in favor of ratifying new three-year contracts announced National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) today. The new contracts support improvements in patient care and will strengthen each hospitals’ capacity to retain and recruit registered nurses, which is a priority given the staffing crisis at each facility.
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy