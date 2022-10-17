ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Members of K-pop sensation BTS to enlist in military

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFq8L_0icljabf00


M embers of K-pop group BTS will enroll in South Korea 's mandatory military service , with the oldest member beginning his service at the end of the month, the band's record company announced Monday.

All seven members will not seek any further delays or special exemptions, BigHit Music said in a statement. The oldest member, Jin, will start his service first, shortly before his 30th birthday, and the rest are expected to begin their service before the band's reunion in 2025. South Korea mandates that men serve in the country's military for 18-21 months by the time they are 28, though celebrities are exempted until they are 30, according to a law passed in 2020.

US CONDUCTS EXERCISES WITH JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA AFTER NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government,” the label said . “Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

The service is part of South Korea's defense against neighboring country North Korea . Tensions between the two have escalated recently, especially after North Korea conducted multiple missile tests and flew warplanes near their shared border.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

BTS, which catapulted to global stardom in 2013, announced a break from group music activities in June so its member could pursue solo projects. But the group reunited on Saturday in the city of Busan for a free concert held in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

Because of BTS's international success, the country was debating on whether to excuse the band from military service entirely. However, the men said they were "honored to serve" their country.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
NME

BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025

Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
iheart.com

A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border

The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
Rolling Stone

BTS Members to Complete ‘Mandatory Military Duties’ in South Korea, Extending Hiatus Through 2025

After months of exploring options for possible exemption, BTS’ label has confirmed that all seven members of the K-Pop group plan to fulfill their mandatory military duties in South Korea. Jin will be the first to enlist following the release of his forthcoming solo material at the end of the month. According to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, the six remaining members will follow based on their individual schedules, thus extending the band’s previously announced hiatus to 2025. “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into...
airlive.net

North Korean fighter jets and bombers breached special reconnaissance line today says South Korea

A dozen North Korean jets conducted a firing drill in formation on Thursday afternoon, following the DPRK’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation north of the inter-Korean air border at around 2 p.m. for around an hour, appearing to carry out air-to-surface firing exercises, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy