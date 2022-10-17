Members of K-pop sensation BTS to enlist in military



M embers of K-pop group BTS will enroll in South Korea 's mandatory military service , with the oldest member beginning his service at the end of the month, the band's record company announced Monday.

All seven members will not seek any further delays or special exemptions, BigHit Music said in a statement. The oldest member, Jin, will start his service first, shortly before his 30th birthday, and the rest are expected to begin their service before the band's reunion in 2025. South Korea mandates that men serve in the country's military for 18-21 months by the time they are 28, though celebrities are exempted until they are 30, according to a law passed in 2020.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government,” the label said . “Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

The service is part of South Korea's defense against neighboring country North Korea . Tensions between the two have escalated recently, especially after North Korea conducted multiple missile tests and flew warplanes near their shared border.

BTS, which catapulted to global stardom in 2013, announced a break from group music activities in June so its member could pursue solo projects. But the group reunited on Saturday in the city of Busan for a free concert held in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

Because of BTS's international success, the country was debating on whether to excuse the band from military service entirely. However, the men said they were "honored to serve" their country.