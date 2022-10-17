Read full article on original website
Related
Castlewood man wins ‘Chase the Ace’ and takes home $150,000
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After one year, the Ace of Spades has finally been found in Castlewood. The 51st drawing of the Castlewood Community Foundation’s ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser was held at Ship’s Inn Bar & Grill on Tuesday night. Charlie Trenary was the...
Danforth: Watertown should not be in the lawn care business (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The city of Watertown has an ordinance on the books that requires private property owners during the summer months to maintain their lot in terms of mowing and not letting weeds get out of control. If they fail to do that after getting a warning, the city steps...
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At some point in our lives, we have all lost a bet. But a North Dakota State University football fan who bet on the Bison to beat arch football rival South Dakota State last week is paying a price for the 23-21 loss that might be more humiliating than money.
Hey Dad... We’re doin it!
Harvest season is never easy, but when the person that typically runs the operation is gone, for any reason, family and friends often do an amazing job of stepping up and stepping into the driver’s seat, literally. Shelby Hiller shared an image online this past weekend of herself alongside...
Touchstone Enery Scholar of the Week: Chester Area senior stays busy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chester Area High School senior Rachel Lindholm is a 4.0 student. “My oldest brother was the one valedictorian in his class. And my parents have always pushed us to be the best that we can,” said Rachel. “She’s a very gifted, self...
Marshall remains unbeaten and Dawson-Boyd rallied past Minneota in an epic finish
MARSHALL and DAWSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Marshall Tigers have their swagger back and it showed Wednesday night when they took care of business right away against Belle Plaine and went on to win the battle of the Tigers 42-0 to improve to 8-0 for the season. Chidi Nwakama broke loose for an 85 yard TD run and their was no looking back after that for the hometown Tigers.
Player reaction: SDSU the new No.1 Team in FCS
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- Back in 2004, the South Dakota State football program made the switch from Division II to Division I. During the past 18 seasons they’ve grown into one of the powers throughout the FCS, but after a marquee win this past Saturday, Monday, the Jacks would accomplish something for the first time in […]
Fatal SUV vs semi-truck collision near Wallace
WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when the SUV crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.
1 hospitalized following grain truck vs. pickup crash
HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hospitalized following a grain truck vs. pickup truck crash near Castlewood Saturday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SD Highway 22. The driver of the pickup truck was pinned in the...
Jenkins Living Center reaches into past to find interim president and CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Retirement didn’t last long for Loren Diekman. The former CEO of Jenkins Living Center in Watertown, who retired 10 months ago, will be back at his old job on an interim basis. That announcement coming Tuesday from the Jenkins Board of Directors. Scott Gloe replaced Diekman as...
NEW: Head on crash near Wallace kills woman
WALLACE, S.D. – One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile northwest of Wallace in Clark County. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, near the intersection with 436th Avenue, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.
Madison Central School Board votes to expel student
The Madison Central School Board met in executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Monday. Before entering executive session, the board appointed School Board president Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After coming out of executive session, a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the...
