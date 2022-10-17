MARSHALL and DAWSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Marshall Tigers have their swagger back and it showed Wednesday night when they took care of business right away against Belle Plaine and went on to win the battle of the Tigers 42-0 to improve to 8-0 for the season. Chidi Nwakama broke loose for an 85 yard TD run and their was no looking back after that for the hometown Tigers.

