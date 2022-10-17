ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Efforts in Omaha to donate coats to Ukraine

OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Blood, Pillen address Omaha Rotary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than three weeks until the mid-term election Nebraska’s candidates for governor are sharpening their messages and attacks. Since Republican Candidate Jim Pillen is declining to debate his opponent, Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood, the two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Incumbent, state senator face off for MUD Subdistrict 6

OMAHA, Neb. — This November, two men are hoping they'll get your vote to fill the seat for MUD Subdistrict 6 which covers parts of Ralston, Omaha, and Boys Town. Incumbent Mike McGowan faces current state senator John McCollister next month. KETV NewsWatch 7's Abbie Petersen sat down with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Google to install fiber lines in Omaha

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Kids aged 5-11 can get bivalent COVID -19 booster in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the FDA and CDC’s new guidance, kids aged 5-11 can get the bivalent booster. The authorization for Pfizer expanded from 12 and older to include 5-11 years old. The Moderna authorization expanded from 18 and older to 6-17 years old. The bivalent booster protects...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
RALSTON, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
PAPILLION, NE

