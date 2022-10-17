Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
WOWT
Efforts in Omaha to donate coats to Ukraine

klkntv.com
Lincoln mom beat unconscious by son says cries for help fell ‘unheard’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Brenda Mae Stinson was beaten unconscious in her home by her son Austin Lightfeather in July 2020. She is sharing her story after she feels her cries for help went unheard. Stinson says that in the days leading up to her assault, she desperately tried...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Election 2022: Blood, Pillen address Omaha Rotary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than three weeks until the mid-term election Nebraska’s candidates for governor are sharpening their messages and attacks. Since Republican Candidate Jim Pillen is declining to debate his opponent, Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood, the two are using events to tell voters where they stand on the issues.
KETV.com
Incumbent, state senator face off for MUD Subdistrict 6
OMAHA, Neb. — This November, two men are hoping they'll get your vote to fill the seat for MUD Subdistrict 6 which covers parts of Ralston, Omaha, and Boys Town. Incumbent Mike McGowan faces current state senator John McCollister next month. KETV NewsWatch 7's Abbie Petersen sat down with...
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha

WOWT
Kids aged 5-11 can get bivalent COVID -19 booster in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the FDA and CDC’s new guidance, kids aged 5-11 can get the bivalent booster. The authorization for Pfizer expanded from 12 and older to include 5-11 years old. The Moderna authorization expanded from 18 and older to 6-17 years old. The bivalent booster protects...
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
WOWT
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
WOWT
Douglas County Democratic Party concerned with Sheriff’s race infighting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are about three weeks away from the General Election and Democratic party infighting has Douglas County leadership concerned. The Democratic primary for Douglas County Sheriff was contentious, and the margin of victory for Greg Gonzalaz was roughly 1,400 votes. There are two candidates remaining in...
klkntv.com
Mail-in and online registration for Nebraska voters is due Friday for General Election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday for the Nov. 8th General Election. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 who has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation is encouraged to register.
WOWT
Monday Oct. 17 COVID-19 update: Positivity up in Douglas County after weeks of decline
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Omaha Police say homicide connected to stabbing of two teens

WOWT
Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
Evidence shows fatal shot fired in Oakland, Neb., was self-defense, authorities say
A fatal Oakland shooting investigation has found that the shot was fired in self-defense.
thereader.com
Past Union President, Now Running for Sheriff, Was Deemed to Have Used Excessive Force. Then Omaha’s Police Chief Stepped in.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between The Omaha Reader and Flatwater Free Press. Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union,...
WOWT
CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
