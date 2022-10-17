SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Get ready to ShakeOut Thursday at 10:20 a.m., you can join millions across the world taking part in an earthquake drill. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services will host a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour, at the San Diego Natural History Museum between 8 a.m. and noon. It's open to the public.

