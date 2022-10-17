ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Drop, Cover, and Hold On! The Great California ShakeOut

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Get ready to ShakeOut Thursday at 10:20 a.m., you can join millions across the world taking part in an earthquake drill. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services will host a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour, at the San Diego Natural History Museum between 8 a.m. and noon. It's open to the public.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fall temperatures are finally on the way as pattern shifts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fall conditions are finally arriving in California just in time for the weekend. The rest of the work week is looking quite warm though with temperatures near 90 expected Thursday and in the mid 80s Friday before finally cooling down. It's been a very warm October...
SACRAMENTO, CA

