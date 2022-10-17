GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just under three weeks a new look the constituents of Florida’s Congressional District 3 will have their representative. Incumbent Kat Cammack district that she one in 2020 was made up of six fewer counties than the version drawn up during the redistricting process. Cammack sees the expanded district as an opportunity to continue to make inroads in like minded counties from the ones she was already representing.

