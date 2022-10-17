Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Floridians decide fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission in November’s election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -What will appear as Amendment Two on the 2022 ballot would repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has the power to propose ballot measures. The 37-member commission drew the ire of lawmakers in 2018 after it placed a series of issues on the ballot that touched on issues ranging from new ethics standards for public officials to a ban on greyhound racing.
WCJB
Incumbent Cammack squares off against Dem challenger Hawk for CD 3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just under three weeks a new look the constituents of Florida’s Congressional District 3 will have their representative. Incumbent Kat Cammack district that she one in 2020 was made up of six fewer counties than the version drawn up during the redistricting process. Cammack sees the expanded district as an opportunity to continue to make inroads in like minded counties from the ones she was already representing.
WCJB
Florida Realtors will release the home sale numbers for the month of September
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors will release home sales numbers for September on Thursday. These numbers will be released at 10 a.m. The median sale price for single family homes in August was $407,000. Will we see this number rise or fall for the month of September?
WCJB
Gas prices continue to rise in Florida erasing gas-tax holiday discounts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) -The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.40 cents on Monday, up $0.07 from a week earlier and back to where pump prices were at the beginning of October, according to the AAA auto club. Prices have increased after OPEC and...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Jerome Carter of Columbia picks it off, runs it back 75 yards. North Marion’s AJ...
Comments / 0