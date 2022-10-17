ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians decide fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission in November’s election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -What will appear as Amendment Two on the 2022 ballot would repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has the power to propose ballot measures. The 37-member commission drew the ire of lawmakers in 2018 after it placed a series of issues on the ballot that touched on issues ranging from new ethics standards for public officials to a ban on greyhound racing.
Incumbent Cammack squares off against Dem challenger Hawk for CD 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just under three weeks a new look the constituents of Florida’s Congressional District 3 will have their representative. Incumbent Kat Cammack district that she one in 2020 was made up of six fewer counties than the version drawn up during the redistricting process. Cammack sees the expanded district as an opportunity to continue to make inroads in like minded counties from the ones she was already representing.
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Jerome Carter of Columbia picks it off, runs it back 75 yards. North Marion’s AJ...
