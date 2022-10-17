ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Powerball jackpot hits $480 million

By Matthew Self
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U98SW_0icljDV400

TOPEKA, Kan. — Tickets are now on sale for the next Powerball drawing with an estimated jackpot of nearly half a billion dollars.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing sits at $480 million with a cash option of $242.2 million, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The sunflower state has already seen several Powerball wins in October, KSNT reports . A $50,000 ticket was sold in Southwest Kansas on Oct. 5, and another $50,000 ticket was sold in South Central Kansas on Oct. 15.

The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is also on the table. It’s already over halfway sold out as of Oct. 16 after it was made available on Sept. 1. The Holiday Millionaire Raffle gives players their best odds to win $1 million, with only 150,000 tickets available in the game.

Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in deadly street racing crash that killed 2

One ticket sold in the raffle will be the top prize winner, but there are a lot of other prizes available to win in the game as well. To see the full prize breakdown, click here .

Powerball tickets start at $2 and are available at every Kansas Lottery retailer. Players can add the Power Play multiplier to their ticket to multiply their winnings up to five times for an extra $1 per play. To keep an eye on the countdown to the next Powerball drawing, click here .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Powerball Jackpot hits $480M, Kansas Lottery says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for the next Powerball drawing with an estimated jackpot of nearly half a billion dollars. Monday night’s Powerball drawing sits at $480 million with a cash option of $242.2 million, according to the Kansas Lottery. The Sunflower State has already seen several Powerball wins in October. A $50,000 ticket was sold in southwest Kansas on Oct. 5, while another $50,000 ticket was sold in south-central Kansas on Oct. 15.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice Winner Announced

TOPEKA, Kan. – After six weeks of competition, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Thursday announced the Terramac Crawler built by Ernest-Spencer is the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice. “The KMC is excited to celebrate the Terramac Crawler as the...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Carl Carlson breaks down the social security COLA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Social Security Administration uses the average of the three months of the third quarter of each year to set the COLA - cost of living adjustment - for the next year. They recently announced it would be 8.7 percent for 2023. Carl Carlson of Carlson...
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections. A growing reluctance to accept official election results threatens to make the end of election season in Kansas more chaotic than it’s been in 130 years. Here’s what a worst-case scenario would look like and the perfect storm that could make it happen.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rachel Showstack is an associate professor of Spanish at Wichita State University and the founder and president of the organization Alce su voz (‘Speak Out’), whose […] The post Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas drought could affect consumers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The harsh drought continues and continues to affect farmers which in turn, will affect consumers. Steven McCloud has been a wheat farmer for most of his life and says this year’s drought is the worst he’s ever seen. “Pray for rain, we need it...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy