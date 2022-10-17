ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers lose to Clippers despite good games from LeBron and Anthony Davis

The Lakers lost to the Clippers 103-97 in their home opener to start the season off 0-2 once again. The Lakers started the game with back-to-back threes from Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James. Patrick Beverly was engaged and effective, blocking a Paul George jumper while Kawhi Leonard watched from the bench, already on a minutes restriction. After that, things went downhill quickly. Starting 2-of-2 from three, the Lakers ended the first quarter 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. John Wall was literally perfect coming off the bench, going 4-of-4 and dropping 8 points. After one, the Lakers trailed 35-23 despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing nine minutes in the quarter.
silverscreenandroll.com

We All Need To Take Our Hands Off The Panic Button

Narratives in the NBA often turn into runaway snowballs pounding down the mountainside. After the Lakers lost to the defending champion Warriors on opening night and then lost again to the consensus number-one contender Clippers during their second game of the season, the narrative on the Purple and Gold has grown into a 50-ton avalanche. But if Lakers fans close their eyes and take a deep breath, they'll see this isn't the disastrous start to the season the national media will have you believe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly turned down a trade for Bogdanović, Gay, and Conley

Rob Pelinka had all summer to make a trade that would reshape the Lakers' roster by sending away Russell Westbrook and bringing back multiple players. He obviously didn’t find one to his liking and has made it clear since that the front office has to be careful with such a deal because they only have one chance to get it done.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Blazers Preview: Can L.A. overcome its shooting struggles?

After dropping their first two games of the season, it’s become clear that the Lakers’ early glaring issue is their shooting woes. The purple and gold have attempted exactly 85 3-pointers in the season so far, and have only converted 19 of those shots (22%) — by far the worst percentage by any team (minimum of 60 attempts) throughout two games in NBA history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers should feel encouraged even in defeat to the Clippers

After falling 103-97 to the Clippers on Thursday night, the Lakers are officially 0-2 to start their new season. Although their early record and end result of their most recent contest may suggest otherwise, the Lakers should keep their heads up high largely because of the spirited effort they displayed against their arena neighbors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

It’s time for the Lakers to either trade Russell Westbrook or send him home

Almost everyone deserves credit for how they’ve handled the Russell Westbrook situation. Darvin Ham has tried to stay positive despite the flawed roster he’s been told to make work. LeBron James extended his Lakers tenure, thus strengthening their position in trying to undo the mistake they made together. Hell, even Westbrook has been mostly professional despite what has to be an incredibly painful spot to be stuck in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook’s defense underscores Lakers optimism

LOS ANGELES — Through six preseason games and a pair of regular season contests, the 2022-23 Lakers have won just once (against the Warriors on October 9). And after an opening night roasting by the defending champs, the Lakers and their fans seemed pressed to avoid a repeat performance of the debacle that was last season.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly bring in Moe Harkless for workout, meeting

In search of answers on the perimeter, the Lakers have reportedly brought in Moe Harkless for a workout and a meeting with the franchise, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Harkless was released by the Rockets in the preseason after spending last season with the Kings. Earlier on Friday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy