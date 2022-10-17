Read full article on original website
Donald Weaver
2d ago
You all Ready have 1/2& 1/3 from each crime..just like "TV"..put the pressure on who you've got...enough of that...they'll sing to save at least part of their own tail, you know how weak "Most" cowards are. Great job on da Collar..Stay Safe BIG BLUE!!!♥️💕💜🤣😂🤣🙏🙏🙏🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲😎
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATE
Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
Sevierville road rage incident leaves one injured
One person is injured after a shooting following a road rage in Sevierville, according to a Sevierville Police Department incident report.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Nightclub under investigation after shootings
A South Knoxville nightclub where five people have been shot over the past month could be shut down if police investigators determine the business is at fault. The manager of El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway, however, says the episodes of violence that have taken place outside the club didn’t involve his customers.
wvlt.tv
Missing elderly man found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
Instead of tickets, KPD gave gift cards to help people fix broken headlights and taillights
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In August, the Knoxville Police Department tried a different approach when pulling people over for broken vehicle equipment, like busted headlights or taillights. Instead of handing out tickets, they gave out gift cards to Advance Auto Parts. They said the store donated $1,000 worth of gift...
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
wymt.com
Middlesboro man charged after allegedly leading deputies on chase
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and tried to crash into one of their responding cruisers. Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins of Middlesboro driving on US-25E near the Pineville...
Man takes plea deal in Sevier County cocaine trafficking, stolen cars ring
A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made over a year ago.
Knox County man arrested on tax evasion charges
An investigation led by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee of Department of Revenue led to a man being arrested with tax evasion.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
wvlt.tv
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man shot another man who punched him during a road rage incident on Winfield Dunn Parkway on Saturday, according to a Sevierville Police Department report. Officers responded to the Welcome Center after hearing reports of an active fight. When they arrived, they spoke with the...
wvlt.tv
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville. Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. Man who sexually abused child for two years convicted. Updated: 5 hours ago. Joseph Steven Owen, 72, pled guilty to...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days
It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
Man sentenced in 2021 fatal West Knox County shooting
A Knoxville man was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, according to Sean McDermott, spokesperson of the District Attorney's Office.
wvlt.tv
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
wymt.com
Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
wvlt.tv
Halloween house in Farragut raising money for children battling cancer
The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee Park., Oct. 18 and 19, 2022 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say. Updated: 34 minutes ago. A man and his wife were driving down Winfield Dunn Parkway...
WBIR
'He never met a stranger' | Community remembers man who died in Gatlinburg fire
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On October 9, a fire broke out along a block of businesses in Gatlinburg. It destroyed the buildings, and a man died in the flames. He was Joe Martin Bates, 54 years old. "He was a good person, he never met a stranger. He had a...
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
