Knoxville, TN

Donald Weaver
2d ago

You all Ready have 1/2& 1/3 from each crime..just like "TV"..put the pressure on who you've got...enough of that...they'll sing to save at least part of their own tail, you know how weak "Most" cowards are. Great job on da Collar..Stay Safe BIG BLUE!!!♥️💕💜🤣😂🤣🙏🙏🙏🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲😎

2
 

WATE

Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown woman shot in face, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
MORRISTOWN, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Nightclub under investigation after shootings

A South Knoxville nightclub where five people have been shot over the past month could be shut down if police investigators determine the business is at fault. The manager of El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway, however, says the episodes of violence that have taken place outside the club didn’t involve his customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing elderly man found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Middlesboro man charged after allegedly leading deputies on chase

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and tried to crash into one of their responding cruisers. Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins of Middlesboro driving on US-25E near the Pineville...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop

One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville. Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. Man who sexually abused child for two years convicted. Updated: 5 hours ago. Joseph Steven Owen, 72, pled guilty to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

