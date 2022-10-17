Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Yardbarker
White Sox Not Ruling Out Ozzie Guillen for Manager, Per Report
As the world turns, so does the rumor mill on the Chicago White Sox' next manager. MLB analyst Bruce Levine reports that the White Sox still may consider Ozzie Guillen. “All I know from what I hear is he [Guillen] has not be ruled out,” Levine stated on 670 The Score. “Does that mean he’s the next manager of the White Sox? No. I’m just saying they are considering anybody and everybody.”
MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List
Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Yardbarker
White Sox Manager Search Updates: 2 Candidates Impress, Decision Could Come Soon
It will likely be a busy week for the Chicago White Sox regarding their managerial search. So far, the process has not been disappointing, according to reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently provided updates on South Siders' interviews. Morosi states that the White Sox were impressed with the two...
Francisco Alvarez surgery may change New York Mets plans
Francisco Alvarez is expected to be a key part of the New York Mets lineup in 2023. That time might take a little longer than expected. As reported by Tim Healey of Newsday, Alvarez underwent surgery on Tuesday to take care of the cartilage damage in his right ankle that had kept him on the shelf in August and September.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
Joe Maddon on Ozzie Guillen not being a White Sox managerial candidate: 'Wisdom and experience are no longer desired'
Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a blunt response when asked why he believes former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t a current candidate for the White Sox’s managerial opening.
Los Angeles Angels jettison hitting coaches as 2023 looms large
It wasn’t long after Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani discussed his “negative impression” of the past season that the Angels announced they had parted ways with the two coaches who oversaw the team’s lackluster hitting in 2022. Los Angeles Angels part ways with hitting coaches...
Padres Seek to Even Championship Series Against Phillies
The San Diego Padres will attempt to even the National League Championship Series at one game apiece Wednesday at Petco Park with history against them as they seek to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres were held to one hit in Tuesday’s 2-0...
Darvish has counterpunch in mind for Schwarber after HR
Yu Darvish is known to have a good sense of humor, showing it often during his three seasons with the Cubs from 2018-20. And after he surrendered one of the most memorable postseason home runs in recent memory. Game 1 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Tuesday...
Why Cubs might live to regret Kyle Schwarber departure most
During a late September game at Wrigley Field with his team hunting a playoff berth, the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber caught the Cubs napping and stole third base without a throw. “Freaking Schwarber,” Cubs manager David Ross said with a smirk. “He’s such a baseball guy. I think that’s why...
