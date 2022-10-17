As the world turns, so does the rumor mill on the Chicago White Sox' next manager. MLB analyst Bruce Levine reports that the White Sox still may consider Ozzie Guillen. “All I know from what I hear is he [Guillen] has not be ruled out,” Levine stated on 670 The Score. “Does that mean he’s the next manager of the White Sox? No. I’m just saying they are considering anybody and everybody.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO