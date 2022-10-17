ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

White Sox Not Ruling Out Ozzie Guillen for Manager, Per Report

As the world turns, so does the rumor mill on the Chicago White Sox' next manager. MLB analyst Bruce Levine reports that the White Sox still may consider Ozzie Guillen. “All I know from what I hear is he [Guillen] has not be ruled out,” Levine stated on 670 The Score. “Does that mean he’s the next manager of the White Sox? No. I’m just saying they are considering anybody and everybody.”
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List

Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
FanSided

Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
FanSided

Francisco Alvarez surgery may change New York Mets plans

Francisco Alvarez is expected to be a key part of the New York Mets lineup in 2023. That time might take a little longer than expected. As reported by Tim Healey of Newsday, Alvarez underwent surgery on Tuesday to take care of the cartilage damage in his right ankle that had kept him on the shelf in August and September.
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels jettison hitting coaches as 2023 looms large

It wasn’t long after Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani discussed his “negative impression” of the past season that the Angels announced they had parted ways with the two coaches who oversaw the team’s lackluster hitting in 2022. Los Angeles Angels part ways with hitting coaches...
NBC Sports Chicago

