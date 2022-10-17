ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Dry, warm winter likely in South Carolina as La Niña continues for third consecutive year

La Niña is expected to lead to another dry winter in South Carolina for the third consecutive year. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in the Palmetto State. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of the Southeast, leading to fewer precipitation events.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
swlexledger.com

Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington

Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
LEXINGTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
mynews13.com

Carowinds to stay open year-round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park straddling the border of North and South Carolina, will stay open year-round, the company announced Tuesday. The park previously closed after the holidays and reopened in the spring. The new year-round schedule will begin Jan. 1, 2023 and operate on weekends...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama

Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Detroit

World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here. 
BOYNE FALLS, MI
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
coladaily.com

New food alert: Four foods being featured at this year's SC State Fair

Visitors across the Midlands flooded the 153rd South Carolina State Fair over the weekend to enjoy the games, thrilling amusement park rides, and prize-winning animals and of course, the food. If you have not made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, be prepared to taste new fried food...

