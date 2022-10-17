Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Singer Mikaben Cause of Death: Haitian Musician Dies at 41 During Paris Performance
Haitian singer Mikaben died during his concert in Paris. He was 41. Mikaben, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, met his fans during a recent concert at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena in Paris, France. He was tapped as a guest performer in the Haitian group CaRiMi's show on Saturday. He...
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’
The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
Pioneering Hollywood actor is first Asian American selected to appear on a US quarter
The actor Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on the US quarter.Wong, born in Los Angeles, was considered the first Chinese-American film star. She is one of five women chosen to appear on the quarter as part of the the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, which honours American women who have made a contribution to a multitude of different fields.Wong’s quarter, which will be released next Tuesday, is historic. Her coin, which like all others will feature George Washington on one side, will show her resting her head on her hand. It will also...
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
Paris & LA-Based ‘CODA’ Producer Vendôme Pictures Launches Doc Division & Hires Former Amazon France & Velvet Film Duo
EXCLUSIVE: CODA producer Vendôme Pictures has made two appointments and launched a documentary division. Ninon Desplat has been appointed Head of Development Documentaries and French Series, joining Sonia Droulhiole who was recently appointed Head of Development & Production, Film and Scripted Series, for the company’s English-speaking output. Under the newly minted Vendôme documentary banner, Desplat will be charged with creating a slate with a focus on pop culture subjects in both English and French. She will also ramp up Vendôme’s TV slate and further expand its French-speaking projects. Droulhiole is responsible for overseeing all English-language features and scripted series from scouting, development, talent management, through to delivery. Desplat and...
Ratings: Masked Singer Drops; Survivor and #OneChicago Lead Wednesday
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor and NBC’s #OneChicago trifecta tied for the Wednesday demo win, while Chicago Fire copped the night’s biggest audience (though not by much!). NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.75 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Fire (6.84 mil/0.6) dipped. CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Amazing Race (2.2 mil/0.2) both ticked down, yet The Real Love Boat (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady. FOX | The Masked Singer (2.6 mil/0.4) plunged like a chandelier (i.e. some 40 percent) with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, yet...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jessica Chastain: The Good Nurse was nerve-wracking
Jessica Chastain says 'The Good Nurse' was the most "nerve-wracking" film of her career. The Oscar-winning actress plays the nurse Amy Loughren – who helped take down her serial killer colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) – in the new Netflix movie and explained the unique pressure of having the real-life Loughren observing her performance.
Community comes together to harvest crops of farmer who got injured while trying to save a puppy
'Frost really is the heartland of America,' said the farmer. 'One day, I hope I'm able to pay the favor back.'
Nino Rota’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ Score Gets Re-Release, Celebrated With Flash Mob Orchestra Performance in Front of Trevi Fountain (EXCLUSIVE)
The soundtrack of Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning “La Dolce Vita” is getting a re-release via record label CAM Sugar, which staged an impromptu performance of Nino Rota’s iconic score in front of Rome’s Trevi Fountain for the milestone movie. The flash mob performance by the 10-piece Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta orchestra of several “Dolce Vita” tracks surprised tourists and Rome residents on Tuesday. It was also organized by automaker FIAT, with the Rome Film Festival’s patronage, to promote CAM’s re-release on Oct. 21 of its newly remastered version of the original soundtrack album, with 14 tracks on vinyl and digital. “We were delighted to collaborate...
getnews.info
DJ Fever Boss empowers and raises the Temperature in his community through dance, music, and culture
Neville Peterson, aka DJ Fever Boss, was born and raised in the Bronx, New York August 20, 1997. He has been a leading figure in his community through neighborhood activities, school, music, social events, and social media. DJ Fever Boss has been active on the party scene from the tender age of five years old. In DJ Fever Boss’ life, music has always been deeply rooted within him as he visited the Island of Jamaica many times as a juvenile, where his love for music grew. Growing up in the Bronx (the birthplace of Hip Hop) only strengthened his connection to music and encouraged him to stay creative and innovative.
‘I still blow my own mind!’ Uri Geller on spoon-bending, showbiz and the museum he built to his own life
‘I will bombard you with interesting material,” Uri Geller warns me on WhatsApp, before giving me a tour of his new museum. I expected a healthy amount of exaggeration from the self-described psychic, who has for decades claimed he can bend spoons with his mind. If anything, he is underselling the experience. A 16m (53ft) curved steel spoon – certified the world’s biggest by Guinness World Records in 2019 – sits in front of the Uri Geller Museum in the port city of Jaffa, at Tel Aviv’s southern edge. The giant spoon is a taste of what is to come.
earthlymission.com
Mysterious ‘Musical Pillars’ in Ancient Indian Temple Produce Music When Struck
The ‘SaReGaMa Pillars’, as the famous musical pillars of Vittala Temple in Hampi, India, are also called, play individual notes when tapped. The Vittala Temple in Hampi is a genuine masterpiece in terms of grandeur and architecture. Words will fall short to express the beauty of this sprawling compound that houses pavilions, halls and many other temples. But the place is more known for 56 mysterious pillars, each 3.6 meters high, which produce delicate musical notes when struck. Tourists have long been travelling to the UNESCO World Heritage Site to hear the over 500-year-old temple’s mesmerizing music.
Comments / 0