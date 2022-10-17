Read full article on original website
Related
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Burglary
Ezra Miller pled not guilty Monday morning to the dual charges against them out of Stamford, Vermont. The embattled star of “The Flash” is charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny after video surveillance allegedly showed Miller entering neighbor Isaac Winokur’s home on May 1 before stealing three bottles of liquor from his pantry.
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft
If convicted, Miller faces a maximum of 26 years in prison. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Jan. 13.
buzzfeednews.com
Ezra Miller Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Felony Burglary In Vermont After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from their neighbor's home in Vermont, one of several incidents across a number of states that led to their arrest in the past year. Appearing remotely in Burlington alongside their attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, on Monday, the Flash actor pleaded...
Ezra Miller appears in court on burglary and larceny charges, faces 26 years in prison
Miller faces a burglary charge and a charge of petit larceny. They have been accused of breaking into a Vermont home and stealing bottles of alcohol.
Comments / 0