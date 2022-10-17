ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Burglary

Ezra Miller pled not guilty Monday morning to the dual charges against them out of Stamford, Vermont. The embattled star of “The Flash” is charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny after video surveillance allegedly showed Miller entering neighbor Isaac Winokur’s home on May 1 before stealing three bottles of liquor from his pantry.
STAMFORD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy