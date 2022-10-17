ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County lieutenant terminated following second DUI

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Clay County Lt. Christopher Coldiron was fired from the sheriff’s office after getting arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in less than a year.

A representative for CCSO said Coldiron received the second DUI while serving a 45-day suspension for the first offense.

He was arrested in December after the Florida Highway Patrol said he failed to stop at a stop sign at County Road 223 at State Road 16 in Bradford County.

According to the report, he caused a crash between his vehicle and a Chevy pickup. The trooper said he had the smell of alcohol oh his breath.

According to the report, Coldiron told the trooper he had “6 beers and a shot of crown apple” before getting behind the wheel to drive to his girlfriend’s house. He also reportedly said, “My career is over.”

The former lieutenant pleaded no contest and a judge convicted him of DUI in July and he served a two-day jail sentence.

The sheriff’s office said he then served a 45-day suspension from his job. During the suspension, he was arrested for DUI by FHP for a second time on Saturday.

Sheriff Michelle Cook confirmed he was fired Monday.

According to a CCSO Facebook post in 2017, Coldiron once served as the Director of Personnel and Professional Standards and later became the Detention Director.

Action News Jax requested Coldiron’s personnel records, but we have not yet received them.

Jacksonville, FL
