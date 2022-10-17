Read full article on original website
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
PWMania
Video: Bayley Confronts and Taunts Child at WWE Live Event
Bayley remains The Role Model across all platforms, including social media, WWE television, and in-person interactions. She has been acting as a heel since her return to WWE earlier this year. This has led to several fan altercations for the former Women’s Champion, one of which came at Saturday night’s live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn’s Superman Punch and Spear Attempt at WWE Live Show
The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, has proven himself to be a valuable part of the group. Zayn is now seated at the table with Roman Reigns, the Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sokia thanks to his acceptance. Zayn and The Usos participated in a match against Braun...
PWMania
Vince Russo Feels Jey Uso Should Defeat Roman Reigns to Get Him Over
At the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event on November 5, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul. Vince Russo said during his Writing With Russo show with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he believes Jey Uso needs the moment of being a champion more than someone like Sami Zayn to get over. Russo said WWE should not only revisit the storyline between Reigns and Jey, but have Jey be the one to ultimately defeat Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E And Fellow WWE Star Will Reportedly Be Involved With WWE's Campus Rush
It was exactly one week ago that WWE announced the "WWE Campus Rush," a program which would see the promotion arrive at eight college campuses in order to educate students on what it would take to make it in the WWE. Several stars were confirmed as part of the campaign, and now, a week later, two wrestlers in particular have been confirmed to be even more heavily involved.
PWMania
Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat. Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Teased in Bray Wyatt's SmackDown Vignette
Bray Wyatt is back, and he might be bringing some familiar faces with him. Following his grand return at WWE Extreme Rules, Wyatt appeared on WWE SmackDown to cut an impassioned promo. Wyatt started the segment by addressing that he was sharing a side of himself that he had never shown before, and went on to open up about some of the hardships he faced in his personal life. The promo started somber but quickly turned hopeful once Wyatt thanked the fans for lifting him back up and helping him rediscover his self-confidence. Wyatt's optimism would be short-lived, however, as he would be cut off by a masked man on the tron. While the man's face was not shown and his voice was distorted, it's worth noting that the mask was the same one that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Planning to Bring Back John Bradshaw Layfield
WWE appears to be planning to use John Bradshaw Layfield in some capacity on television in the near future. JBL was a top heel during the Ruthless Aggression Era, when he was the WWE Champion and helped elevate John Cena to stardom by putting him over at WrestleMania 21. He left the ring to become a play-by-play commentator before returning from wrestling. He has been used as a commentator and a pre-show analyst in recent years.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Blocks WWE NXT Star
A well-curated Twitter timeline can do wonders for a person's mental health. Just ask Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion had posted a video that he will be attending tonight's "WWE NXT," and had a lot of trouble pronouncing JD McDonagh's name. McDonagh responded saying "Let's not start out on the wrong foot, shall we...," but instead of getting things on the right foot, Owens took to blocking the "Irish Ace" and posting photographic evidence. McDonagh is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match for Breakker's title at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on Saturday.
PWMania
Several Main Roster Superstars Added to This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
For this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT, new matches with main roster Superstars have been announced. Cora Jade appeared on RAW this week, as promised, to speak with Rhea Ripley about her “Pick Your Poison” situation with Roxanne Perez. She persuaded Ripley to wrestle Perez on this week’s NXT episode.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Set To Miss WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has been going through some big changes ever since Triple H was put in charge of creative, but it doesn’t look like The Game will be in attendance for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. PWInsider is reporting that the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reflects on How the WWE Locker Room Got Back at Daniel Puder
During an interview on “TheBubbaArmy” YouTube show, Kurt Angle discussed Daniel Puder and gave his opinions on the matter. During the Royal Rumble match in 2005, one of the memorable moments was when Tough Enough Champion Daniel Puder took beatings from veteran WWE star. Angle placed responsibility for the beating on Puder’s bad attitude.
PWMania
Two Matches and More Set for Post-Halloween Havoc Edition of WWE NXT
WWE NXT will air a special Tag Team Title Tuesday episode next week. In addition, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, while NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will face off against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
PWMania
AEW Filming a New Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
According to reports, AEW is working on a new behind-the-scenes documentary, possibly a docuseries. Fightful Select reports that AEW talent and staff were informed this week that the company is planning to make a documentary show that will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspects of a number of AEW talents. Wrestlers...
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor and NBC’s #OneChicago trifecta tied for the Wednesday demo win, while Chicago Fire copped the night’s biggest audience (though not by much!). NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.75 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Fire (6.84 mil/0.6) dipped. CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Amazing Race (2.2 mil/0.2) both ticked down, yet The Real Love Boat (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady. FOX | The Masked Singer (2.6 mil/0.4) plunged like a chandelier (i.e. some 40 percent) with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, yet...
PWMania
WATCH: AEW Road To Cincinnati Special For Tonight’s Loaded Show (Video)
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight’s stacked show in Cincinnati, OH. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
PWMania
Karl Anderson to Wrestle for NJPW and WWE The Same Night?
Will Karl Anderson be wrestling for NJPW and WWE the same night?. Karl Anderson is scheduled to defend his NJPW NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo on the November 5 Battle Autumn show in Osaka. On the October 17 edition of WWE RAW it was made official that Anderson, Doc Gallows and AJ Styles will be meeting the team of Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia which is also scheduled for November 5th.
PWMania
Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for WWE NXT Title Match at Halloween Havoc
At the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Breakker as the -500 favorite to retain the title, with Dragunov +350 and McDonagh +750 as the underdogs.
