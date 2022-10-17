Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
C.J. “Chuck” Villalobos, April 15, 1930 – Oct, 9, 2022
Surrounded by his family… C.J. “Chuck” Villalobos, age 92, crossed over to be with our Heavenly Father on Oct. 9, 2022. at his home in Tehachapi, Calif. He was born April 15, 1930, in San Francisco, Calif. He was brought into this world by his father, Alvaro Portillo-Villalobos, and mother, Bertha Porras. Though born in the depression era, he came from an industrious family that resided in the Hills of Brisbane, Calif. Proud of his Spanish heritage, he lived an enriched life imparting that pride to his family.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Jimmy Bertram: a self-made life of art and experience
Tehachapi residents past and present were stunned recently to hear of the untimely passing of Jimmy Bertram, 51, who died in his sleep in Bakersfield on Oct. 3. Jimmy had experienced some seizures recently, and was being treated for high blood pressure. Jimmy was an amazingly gifted and productive artist...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO show support for Edwards Air Force Base
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies attended the airshow this past weekend at Edwards Air Force Base, according to social media posts. They attended to support the eastern Kern community that works at the base and members of the armed forces that live here, they said.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/18
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Newsom offers $50K reward for information in 1990 murder of Jessica Martinez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 1990 murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Jessica went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex on May 10, 1990. After missing for 11 days, her body was […]
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Bakersfield Californian
Museum lecture series to focus on the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield
The Kern County Museum’s lecture series is on track Wednesday to present what could be one of its most popular and timely topics so far this year: the future of the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield and its relationship to the community of Old Town Kern. Beginning...
KGET 17
Bicyclist killed in overnight collision in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale. Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival returns to Bakersfield for 24th year
The Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival is set to return on the weekend of October 22nd and October 23rd. The event has been celebrated since 1998.
Wasco City Council approves creation of police department
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office covers areas across the Golden Empire and that includes Wasco but that may end. The Wasco City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to create its own police department. This comes as the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has been stretched thin, struggling to fill its vacancies. Wasco […]
Tehechapi News
FOUND: Lidia Zenaida Vargas, 16
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Lidia Zenaida Vargas was safely located and is no longer considered missing.
KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman
Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
MISSING: James Edward Hunter, 58
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community help in finding a missing 58-year-old at-risk man.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf
A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Rosamond to swear in new postmaster
Rosamond's new postmaster, Sarah Stiles, is being sworn in at a ceremony 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosamond Post Office. Stiles began her postal career 16 years ago as a carrier in Simi Valley. Since then, she has worn multiple hats in the U.S. Postal Service, working in customer relations, marketing, sales and her most recent role, customer service supervisor, according to a USPS news release.
southkernsol.org
MHS prepares to host historic homecoming game at BC
For the first time in history, McFarland High School will be hosting its homecoming game at Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium, against the Delano Tigers. The communities of McFarland and Delano have been under pressure lately, as incidents of violence have spiked in recent months. This violence has brought tough...
