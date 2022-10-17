ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Tehechapi News

C.J. “Chuck” Villalobos, April 15, 1930 – Oct, 9, 2022

Surrounded by his family… C.J. “Chuck” Villalobos, age 92, crossed over to be with our Heavenly Father on Oct. 9, 2022. at his home in Tehachapi, Calif. He was born April 15, 1930, in San Francisco, Calif. He was brought into this world by his father, Alvaro Portillo-Villalobos, and mother, Bertha Porras. Though born in the depression era, he came from an industrious family that resided in the Hills of Brisbane, Calif. Proud of his Spanish heritage, he lived an enriched life imparting that pride to his family.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Tehechapi News

Pen in Hand: Jimmy Bertram: a self-made life of art and experience

Tehachapi residents past and present were stunned recently to hear of the untimely passing of Jimmy Bertram, 51, who died in his sleep in Bakersfield on Oct. 3. Jimmy had experienced some seizures recently, and was being treated for high blood pressure. Jimmy was an amazingly gifted and productive artist...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO show support for Edwards Air Force Base

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies attended the airshow this past weekend at Edwards Air Force Base, according to social media posts. They attended to support the eastern Kern community that works at the base and members of the armed forces that live here, they said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/18

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Bicyclist killed in overnight collision in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale. Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Wasco City Council approves creation of police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office covers areas across the Golden Empire and that includes Wasco but that may end. The Wasco City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to create its own police department. This comes as the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has been stretched thin, struggling to fill its vacancies. Wasco […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern River Golf Course offers footgolf

A fun game that has been gaining steam around the world in recent years is footgolf — a combination of soccer and golf that can be played by people of all ages. Footgolf is played a lot like golf, in terms of the aim of the game, but players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball. It is normally played on a golf course and the soccer ball is kicked toward, and ultimately into, a 52-centimeter cup, according to the American Footgolf Federation. The player who completes the course with the fewest shots is the winner.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Rosamond to swear in new postmaster

Rosamond's new postmaster, Sarah Stiles, is being sworn in at a ceremony 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosamond Post Office. Stiles began her postal career 16 years ago as a carrier in Simi Valley. Since then, she has worn multiple hats in the U.S. Postal Service, working in customer relations, marketing, sales and her most recent role, customer service supervisor, according to a USPS news release.
ROSAMOND, CA
southkernsol.org

MHS prepares to host historic homecoming game at BC

For the first time in history, McFarland High School will be hosting its homecoming game at Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium, against the Delano Tigers. The communities of McFarland and Delano have been under pressure lately, as incidents of violence have spiked in recent months. This violence has brought tough...
DELANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy