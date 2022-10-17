Man injured following shooting on Jamestown Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they currently investigating a shooting that injured a man in Hampton Monday afternoon.

According to Hampton police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Teach Street. A man sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was shot while walking down the street.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

