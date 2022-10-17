ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man injured following shooting on Jamestown Ave in Hampton

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they currently investigating a shooting that injured a man in Hampton Monday afternoon.

According to Hampton police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Teach Street. A man sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was shot while walking down the street.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

