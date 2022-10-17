OREANA — An Oct. 15 argument between two Oreana men escalated when one man, age 18, said the other, age 55, hurled a bag at him containing the cremated ashes of a pet dog. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the younger man then admitted to jerking away a “puppy pad” the older man was standing on, causing him to fall over. The 18-year-old told police he helped him up but was then strangled by the older man, whom he knocked to the ground by punching him in the head.

