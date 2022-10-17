Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Two Oreana men arrested after dispute, police report
OREANA — An Oct. 15 argument between two Oreana men escalated when one man, age 18, said the other, age 55, hurled a bag at him containing the cremated ashes of a pet dog. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the younger man then admitted to jerking away a “puppy pad” the older man was standing on, causing him to fall over. The 18-year-old told police he helped him up but was then strangled by the older man, whom he knocked to the ground by punching him in the head.
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of biting nurses
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
Springfield man sentenced for drug possession, distribution
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses. In a news release, court officials said 29-year-old Tyrell Harris was sentenced for heroin possession and distribution. According to the police, when officers attempted to arrest Harris at his home for unrelated firearms charges, […]
Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes $100k worth of marijuana
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that more than 22 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $100,000, were recently seized during a search of a home in Urbana Township. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for two suspects in connection to that seizure. Officials said that in light […]
newschannel20.com
Suspects at large after guns, 22 pounds of marijuana found
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted for narcotics and weapons offenses. It all started with a report of shots fired on October 12 in the 40 block of Ivanhoe Drive. No injuries were reported but four shell casings were found.
newschannel20.com
12-year-old not first child shot in Champaign this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On Wednesday night just after 10 o'clock, a 12-year-old boy was shot after a man opened fire at the car the child was in. As gun violence continues to be an issue in Champaign County, we looked into the number of gun-related incidents this year, and how many of them have affected children.
Urbana Police investigating armed robberies related to Facebook scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened last week within hours of each other in the same location. Police officials said that officers were called to the Town and County Apartment Complex twice on Oct. 13 between 5:20 and 7:45 p.m. In both instances, the […]
Strasburg man sentenced for gun, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction. Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine […]
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
‘It’s senseless’: 12-year-old boy shot in the neck
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood woke up to gunfire Wednesday night. Champaign police are now investigating a shooting that sent a child to the hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, he was in critical condition. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive. But the shooting happened more than a […]
newschannel20.com
Shelbyville man arrested for possession of meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelbyville man is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charges allege on Thursday, William Brown, 38, knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted, Brown can face from two to 10 years...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 10/21/2022 RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash in Rantoul. Northrup said the driver is Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28 of Rantoul. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that she died from blunt force chest injuries she received when […]
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
newschannel20.com
Fayette County man arrested for possession of meth
BINGHAM, Ill. (WICS) — A Fayette County man is facing possession of meth charges. Bryor Mercer, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on October 20. He's accused of knowingly and unlawfully having possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted Mercer can face two to...
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
Police respond to crash near Rantoul school
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby. Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and […]
WAND TV
Facebook Marketplace buyers robbed at gunpoint
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — On October 13, Urbana Police officers responded to two separate reports of Armed Robbery at the Town and County Apartment Complex. In both cases, victims were lured to parking lots in the complex under the guise of buying cell phones that were advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The offender threatened victims with a pistol in both cases and stole cash from them. The offender was described as skinny, about 6’2’’ tall, of unknown age, wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans, and a white mask.
WTAX
Felony retail theft is Crime of the Week
Felony retail theft is this week’s Sangamon Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on Thursday, October 6th around 9:30 a.m. at Dollar General on S 6th Street Frontage Rd. in Springfield. Two men entered the store and began to fill a laundry basket with items. There...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
