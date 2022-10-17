ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
tjrwrestling.net

AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title

On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
tjrwrestling.net

“Even I Simp For Mandy Rose” Says WWE Personality

The allure and charm of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose are clearly inescapable with one WWE personality claiming that even they “simp” for her. After a few weeks off NXT television, Mandy Rose returned on Tuesday night to confront her next challenger Alba Fyre ahead of their title clash at Halloween Havoc.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE

MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
OHIO STATE
Fightful

Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite

An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
wrestlinginc.com

The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE

Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
wrestletalk.com

NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return

A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
ComicBook

WWE Raw Preview: Who Is Running The Show, Triple H Update, Brock Lesnar Appearance

Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will happen without Paul "Triple H" Levesque being present. News broke earlier in the day that "The Game" had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the show. PWInsider followed up that report by stating Road Dogg, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be running the show.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PWMania

First Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW

The first match for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina has been announced. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This is a non-title match, but it has the potential to lead to another title shot for Bayley. Belair...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fightful

Shinsuke Nakamura Returns To NXT On 10/18

Stacks had to prove himself. Tony D'Angelo had a mystery opponent in mind for Stacks, who needed to prove himself. D'Angelo brought out former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for Stacks to face. Nakamura was victorious in the bout, finishing off Stacks with two Kinshasas. Booker T said after the bout...
ComicBook

Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion

Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
Fightful

Deonna Purrazzo: Adding Gisele Shaw To VXT Has Made Us Reassess Our Vibe

Deonna Purrazzo talks about Gisele Shaw and her potential inclusion in VXT. VXT, the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, had successfully taken over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship scene prior to losing the titles at Bound For Glory. In the weeks that followed, Gisele Shaw joined the pairing. During a new interview with The Bob Culture podcast., Purrazzo says Shaw's inclusion isn't guaranteed because there isn't the built-in relationship that she has with Chelsea. However, she noted that the addition has been successful so far.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center

Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
Fightful

Hangman Page Update | AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT 10/18/22 Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the head to head episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, including:. -Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the AEW World Trios Titles. -Toni Storm vs. Shida for the AEW Women's Interim Title. -Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Title.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy