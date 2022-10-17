ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WDSU

Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Freeze Warnings Posted for Portions of Louisiana Tonight

Many residents of Louisiana will find themselves waking up to temperatures on Wednesday morning that will be near or below the freezing mark. For that reason, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning for almost all of northern and central Louisiana and portions of South Louisiana generally along and north of the US 190 corridor.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest

In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
houmatimes.com

Tips for the cold front moving in tonight

After weeks of beautiful weather and sunny skies, chilly temperatures are preparing to make their way down South. Residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get an early taste of winter this week with temperatures expected in the 30 as early as tonight. We’ve created a list of tips to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE

