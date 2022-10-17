Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
WDSU
Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
wbrz.com
Mississippi River levels at 10-year low in Baton Rouge, bringing problems and opportunities
BATON ROUGE - The historically low Mississippi River levels in Baton Rouge have brought residents some entertainment. The receding water uncovering a 19th century shipwreck, that has people flocking to the levee downtown for a glimpse of history and allowing for some much needed inspections to be done on the USS Kidd.
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Freeze Warnings Posted for Portions of Louisiana Tonight
Many residents of Louisiana will find themselves waking up to temperatures on Wednesday morning that will be near or below the freezing mark. For that reason, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning for almost all of northern and central Louisiana and portions of South Louisiana generally along and north of the US 190 corridor.
Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you
NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
Shipwreck emerges along Mississippi River bank as water level drops
BATON ROUGE, La. — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet — threatening to reach record lows in some areas. The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to...
Louisiana's Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here's What to Expect
A cold snap moving into Louisiana this week has many wondering about how cold the winter will be, here's what we know.
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
You could see temperatures get as low as the upper 30s this week.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
NOLA.com
Louisiana completes 'first phase' of moving incarcerated teens to Angola facility
State officials on Wednesday completed what they called the first phase of a plan to temporarily move some incarcerated youth from beleaguered state-run juvenile lockups across Louisiana to a controversial facility on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola. Four youth from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St....
houmatimes.com
Tips for the cold front moving in tonight
After weeks of beautiful weather and sunny skies, chilly temperatures are preparing to make their way down South. Residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes will get an early taste of winter this week with temperatures expected in the 30 as early as tonight. We’ve created a list of tips to...
NOLA.com
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
theadvocate.com
Why was a Baton Rouge barber shot to death driving on I-12? His family still seeks answers.
Toby Taylor found his calling as a barber three years ago, honing his skills with a clipper and scissors in a makeshift shop set up in the living room of his Baton Rouge home. He was gaining skill quickly, his sister said, building a clientele as word of his services spread around town.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
Boil water advisory for part of Lafourche Parish
Many residents of Lafourche Parish today are advise to boil their water before consuming it. “The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for some Sixth Ward communities and portions of Thibodaux
Comments / 0