ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Man arrested, accused of exposing himself at North Charleston bus stop

By Jocelyn Grzeszczak jgrzeszczak@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

GCPD: Man arrested for fatal Taco Bell shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant. The shooting happened September 22 at the Taco Bell on South Goose Creek Boulevard. Two people were shot...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Berkeley County sheriff arrested for second DUI

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence. Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department. His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine. Dewitt […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man arrested for exposing himself at school bus stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a school bus stop. According to NCPD, the incident happened October 14 at the bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane. Elementary, middle, and high school students were present when the incident occurred. Investigators […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

One person dies after crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy