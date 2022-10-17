Man arrested, accused of exposing himself at North Charleston bus stop

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO